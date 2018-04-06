34 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares climbed 64.86 percent to close at $19.14 on Thursday after climbing 17.39 percent on Wednesday. The company is involved in blockchain technology and its CEO Venkat Meenavalli was on CNBC's "Fast Money" Wednesday afternoon..
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares gained 32.98 percent to close at $8.87 on Thursday.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares gained 23.39 percent to close at $19.15.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 20.84 percent to close at $4.87 on Thursday.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) gained 19.85 percent to close at $8.21.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares rose 16.41 percent to close at $15.32. Veritone reported the upcoming launch of a market-first update to its AI operating system, aiWARE™.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 14.6 percent to close at $4.16. The specialty pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care announced it has received a new 510(k) clearance from the FDA for an antimicrobial post-therapy gel.
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) gained 13.48 percent to close at $3.62 on Thursday.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares climbed 13.26 percent to close at $9.82.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares jumped 12.46 percent to close at $7.22.
- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) jumped 12.23 percent to close at $8.81.
- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) shares gained 12.04 percent to close at $2.42.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares climbed 11.30 percent to close at $2.56 on Thursday.
- Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) shares rose 11.19 percent to close at $23.35 on Thursday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 10.26 percent to close at $3.29.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares climbed 10.15 percent to close at $2.93 after the company reported a new distribution agreement with Dimedix Surgical to distribute the company’s Aquadex FelxFlow System in Spain.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) rose 10.09 percent to close at $32.83 as the company announced plans to buy WSB Titan for $627 million.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares gained 9.94 percent to close at $70.76. Intercept Pharmaceuticals priced its 2.34 million upsized offering at $64 per share.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) gained 7.19 percent to close at $29.97. Changyou.com announced a special cash dividend of $9.40 per ADS.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares gained 6.26 percent to close at $15.62. Morgan Stanley upgraded Finisar from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares dipped 31.45 percent to close at $4.12 on Thursday after the company disclosed that top-line results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) fell 19.23 percent to close at $4.20. Check-Cap filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.
- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) shares declined 14.96 percent to close at $3.98.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 14.3 percent to close at $30.725. Conn's reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) dropped 12.39 percent to close at $29.00. Cellectis priced its 5.646 million ADS offering at $31 per ADS.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares fell 10.27 percent to close at $2.36.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 9.79 percent to close at $8.11. Evolus disclosed that its trial of prabotulinumtoxinA compared to botox met primary endpoint in efficacy along with its secondary endpoints.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) dropped 9.18 percent to close at $40.15.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) fell 8.82 percent to close at $13.34 on Thursday.
- BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) shares fell 8.71 percent to close at $2.41.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) shares dipped 8.63 percent to close at $19.79 on Thursday.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares declined 7.69 percent to close at $2.10.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) dropped 7.66 percent to close at $29.91.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) dropped 6.65 percent to close at $49.84. UBS initiated coverage on Micron with a Sell rating.
