22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 28.4 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading. The specialty pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care announced it has received a new 510(k) clearance from the FDA for an antimicrobial post-therapy gel
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares rose 21.4 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading. Dolphin Entertainment posted a FY17 loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $22.413 million.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) rose 10.2 percent to $30.80 in pre-market trading. Changyou.com announced a special cash dividend of $9.40 per ADS.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) rose 10.1 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company issued XYOSTED™ regulatory update. The company disclosed that the Complete Response Letter resubmission has been accepted by the FDA.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 8.7 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.28 percent on Wednesday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 8.1 percent to $11.68 in pre-market trading after surging 3.85 percent on Wednesday.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) rose 7.2 percent to $10.22 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.81 percent on Wednesday.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares rose 7.1 percent to $15.74 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley upgraded Finisar from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) rose 7 percent to $3.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to expand into Australia by partnering with Rapid Nutrition.
- Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) shares rose 6.7 percent to $12.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.09 percent on Wednesday.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares rose 6.5 percent to $8.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.01 percent on Wednesday.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 6.3 percent to $6.80 in pre-market trading after the company issued an update on EVOMELA. The company said it received Advisory Meeting notice from China Center for the drug evaluation.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 5.2 percent to $6.95 in pre-market trading after falling 1.64 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) fell 31 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that top-line results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 15.5 percent to $30.30 in pre-market trading. Conn's reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) fell 6.1 percent to $10.90 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.39 percent on Wednesday.
- BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) fell 5.7 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.93 percent on Wednesday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 5.2 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 10.33 percent on Wednesday.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 5.1 percent to $57.40 in pre-market trading. Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the full year.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 4.4 percent to $33 in pre-market trading after surging 8.69 percent on Wednesday.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) shares fell 4.3 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading after rising 4.16 percent on Wednesday.
- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR) fell 4 percent to $22.52 in pre-market trading.
