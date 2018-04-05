Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for March is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The international trade report for February is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Sarasota, Florida at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
