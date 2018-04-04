Market Overview

18 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2018 8:19am   Comments
Gainers

  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 14.6 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA Fast Track designation for triple combination program in patients with cystic fibrosis.
  • Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 23.4 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, 1st Detect announced that the Tracer 1000 has begun testing for passenger screening at airports.
  • Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) rose 15.2 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after falling 1.67 percent on Tuesday.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 8.6 percent to $6.84 in pre-market trading after rising 47.54 percent on Tuesday.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 8.4 percent to $50.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) rose 7.6 percent to $11.81 in pre-market trading after the company announced the sale of investment portfolio for $981.2 million in cash along with a simultaneous externalization transaction.

Losers

  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) fell 29.9 percent to $15.60 in pre-market trading. Cloudera reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current fiscal year.
  • RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN) fell 11.7 percent to $1.28 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by SCG Digital for $1.27 per share.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares fell 11.4 percent to $4.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.31 percent on Tuesday.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 9.8 percent to $6.94 in pre-market trading.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 9.1 percent to $8.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.70 percent on Tuesday.
  • Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 9 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after dipping 30.89 percent on Tuesday.
  • Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) fell 8.9 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $175 million follow-on ADS offering.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares fell 8.6 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading after rising 3.70 percent on Tuesday.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 8.4 percent to $37.26 in pre-market trading. Dave & Buster's reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Its same-store-sales declined 5.9 percent.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares fell 8.3 percent to $45.81 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.83 percent on Tuesday.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 6.5 percent to $3.60.
  • CarMax Inc. (NYSE: KMX) fell 6.5 percent to $56.05 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.

