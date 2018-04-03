Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What You Need To Know About Snap Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2018 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
What You Need To Know About Snap Today
Related SNAP
Snap Falls On Layoff Announcement As Redesign Issues Persist
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
BlackBerry expands messaging patent litigation, sues Snap (Seeking Alpha)

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)'s stock fell more than 3.3 percent Tuesday, continuing the sell-off from Monday's session.

Layoffs

"The stock has seesawed since the company announced in late March that it is laying off 100 employees, the third round of layoffs for the company this year," Business Insider noted.

Group Video Chat

Snap announced Tuesday morning Snapchat users will be able to video chat with up to 16 people. "Group Video Chat" will be rolled out this week.

BlackBerry Lawsuit

Bloomberg reported Tuesday afternoon that BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Snap, less than a month after BlackBerry brought a similar lawsuit to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB).

Saudi Arabia

Perhaps most notably, CNBC reported that Snap held advanced talks with the government of Saudi Arabia to open an office and develop a content deal with MiSK Foundation. As part of the agreement, Snap would provide workshops and training to Saudi youths to develop content for the domestic audience.

Why It's Important

Western social media companies don't operate offices Saudi Arabia and if reports are accurate, a presence in the country could potentially expand a market where 70 percent of the population is under the age of 30, CNBC said.

There are many strict rules in Saudi Arabia governing how companies can operate. For example, women were airbrushed out of an international Ikea ad campaign and a woman driving a car as part of a The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) was deemed to controversial.

"Without [freedom], I don't think the young people who work for me are going to be comfortable spending too much time [in Saudi Arabia]," Marc Raibert, founder of Boston Dynamics, was quoted by CNBC as telling Saudi and American business leaders.

Related Links:

Report: Google's Alphabet Explores Joint Venture Opportunity With Saudi Aramco

4 Things This Tech Analyst Likes About Snap

Posted-In: CNBC Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Vision 2030News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB + FB)

Equities Dancing On A Ledge
Snap Falls On Layoff Announcement As Redesign Issues Persist
Markets Bounce Slightly, Volatility Eases, But Caution Remains
Using Social Media To Accelerate Drug Development: 'The Only Way To Change The Paradigm'
April, Come She Will? Markets Kick Off Q2 On A Rough Note
KeyBanc: Pullback In Shopify Shares Creates Buying Opportunity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SNAP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.