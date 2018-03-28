38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares jumped 30.95 percent to close at $2.75 on Tuesday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares gained 30.2 percent to close at $2.63 on Tuesday as the company disclosed that its new explosives trace detector, the TRACER 1000, has been accepted into the Transportation Security Administration’s Air Cargo Screening Technology Qualification Test program.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares surged 17.65 percent to close at $2.40 on Tuesday after the company disclosed that it has received regulatory approval for both CGuard EPS and MGuard Prime in Peru.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) rose 16.1 percent to close at $12.98.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) shares gained 16 percent to close at $2.32. Marrone Bio Innovations is expected to release Q4 results on March 29.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares gained 14.55 percent to close at $2.52.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) climbed 12.96 percent to close at $17.30.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) shares rose 12.45 percent to close at $21.32.
- Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETX) gained 12.4 percent to close at $4.35. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aratana Therapeutics from Hold to Buy.
- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HLG) shares rose 10.53 percent to close at $75.89.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) jumped 9.95 percent to close at $4.42 on Tuesday.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) gained 7.36 percent to close at $12.25 on Tuesday after declining 6.32 percent on Monday.
- Nova Lifestyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares rose 7.26 percent to close at $2.51. Nova Lifestyle is expected to release 2017 results on March 29.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares rose 6.96 percent to close at $16.90. Roth Capital upgraded Sierra Wireless from Neutral to Buy.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 6.05 percent to close at $2.98. ShiftPixy disclosed that it is utilizing IBM Watson's AI engine across its platform.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 4.9 percent to close at $3.21.
Losers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares dipped 41.5 percent to close at $34.68 on Tuesday after declining 16.62 percent on Monday. FTSE Russell release showed that the co. failed to meet minimum 5% free float requirement as of February 14 cut-off date and will be removed from the Russell Indexes on March 28 after the close.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) shares declined 32.42 percent to close at $6.67. IDT disclosed that it has completed the spin-off of Rafael Holdings.
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNP) dropped 26.07 percent to close at $8.65.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) fell 22.71 percent to close at $5.41 on Tuesday after reporting a $50-million common stock offering.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) declined 21.36 percent to close at $3.35. ITUS and Serametrix disclosed results of a blinded prostate cancer study.
- Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) shares dropped 20.9 percent to close at $2.65.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) fell 18.97 percent to close at $3.29 after the company reported Q4 results and recent corporate highlights. RXi Pharma posted aQ4 loss of $0.84 per share on sales of $15,000.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dropped 18.37 percent to close at $23.60 after reporting an offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock.
- Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: JASN) shares dipped 16.67 percent to close at $3.10.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares dropped 16.56 percent to close at $12.14.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 15.74 percent to close at $19.00.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares declined 15.55 percent to close at $5.92 on Tuesday.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) shares tumbled 14.98 percent to close at $11.01.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 14.97 percent to close at $37.925 after announcing a proposed 4-million-share common stock offering.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) declined 14.53 percent to close at $44.675.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dropped 14.04 percent to close at $16.66. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Unit from Buy to Hold.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares fell 13.88 percent to close at $5.15 on Tuesday after rising 6.03 percent on Monday.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) fell 13.84 percent to close at $18.37 after the company reported an offering of 5 million shares by selling holders.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares fell 13.33 percent to close at $9.36 on Tuesday.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) fell 8.81 percent to close at $2.07.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares fell 7.25 percent to close at $1.92.
- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) shares fell 4.25 percent to close at $12.16 following announcement of common stock offering.
