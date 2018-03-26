Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in Washington at 12:30 p.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Princeton, NJ at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
