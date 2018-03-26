Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2018 4:15am   Comments
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in Washington at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Princeton, NJ at 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

