21 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares rose 27.6 percent to $14.85 in pre-market trading following favorable determination in latest spending package: 'an extra two years of charging Medicare higher prices for its cataract surgery drug.'
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares rose 11 percent to $2.32 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 10.2 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.09 percent on Wednesday.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) shares rose 9.7 percent to $17.02 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) rose 7.4 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received orphan drug designation from the European Commission for RiVax.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 7.2 percent to $7.44 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received a $50 million investment from Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals affiliate.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) rose 5.6 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares rose 5.2 percent to $23.02 in pre-market trading.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares rose 5 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) shares rose 4.7 percent to $5.13 in the pre-market trading session. Raymond James upgraded Pandora from Market Perform to Strong Buy.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) rose 4.3 percent to $52.79 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) fell 12.1 percent to $39.10 in pre-market trading.
- Resonant Inc (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 9.7 percent to $3.80 after reporting an offering of common stock.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell 8 percent to $19.50 in pre-market trading. Michaels posted in-line quarterly earnings, but issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) fell 7.5 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.32 percent on Wednesday.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) fell 7.3 percent to $34.78 in the pre-market trading session. G-III Apparel posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) shares fell 5.8 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.14 percent on Wednesday.
- Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ACFC) fell 5.3 percent to $10.21 in pre-market trading. Atlantic Coast Financial shareholders approved merger deal with Ameris Bancorp.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) fell 4.9 percent to $5.06 in pre-market trading after climbing 34.01 percent on Wednesday.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares fell 4.2 percent to $55.06 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.08 percent on Wednesday.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) fell 4.1 percent to $35.80 in pre-market trading. Herman Miller reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
