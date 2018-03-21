20 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 12.4 percent to $5.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported withdrawal of equity offering due to market conditions.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares rose 10.8 percent to $4.40 in pre-market trading after surging 15.41 percent on Tuesday.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) rose 8.9 percent to $10.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported Fast Track designation for PEDMARK.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) shares rose 6.7 percent to $22.25 in pre-market trading.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 5.7 percent to $5.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.86 percent on Tuesday.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 5.4 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after falling 3.32 percent on Tuesday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 5.3 percent to $3.37 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.84 percent on Tuesday.
- MuleSoft, Inc. (NYSE: MULE) shares rose 5.1 percent to $44.15 in pre-market trading. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) confirmed a deal to buy Mulesoft for about $5.90 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares rose 4 percent to $45.75 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 3.3 percent to $4.33 in the pre-market trading session after falling 3.46 percent on Tuesday.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) rose 3 percent to $21.72 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.64 percent on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 8.1 percent to $12.87 in pre-market trading.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 7 percent to $7.15 in the pre-market trading session. PPDAI posted Q4 earnings of $(0.8943) per ADS on sales of $140.19 million and reported a $60 million buyback plan.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) shares fell 5.8 percent to $47.00 in pre-market trading. General Mills reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but lowered its FY18 earnings forecast.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares fell 5.1 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after declining 1.67 percent on Tuesday.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) fell 4.5 percent to $41 in pre-market trading. AAR posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) fell 4.5 percent to $17.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of 3.75 million common stock.
- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) fell 3.5 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of secondary offering.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares fell 3 percent to $106.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.98 percent on Tuesday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) fell 2.7 percent to $121.75 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed a deal to buy Mulesoft Inc (MULE) for about $5.90 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
