Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2018 5:16am   Comments
  • The MBA’s index of mortgage application for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The current account report for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on existing home sales for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Fed Chair will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

