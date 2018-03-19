48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares surged 106.25 percent to close at $33.00 on Friday. Zscaler priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: AIHS) gained 41.25 percent to close at $5.65. Senmia Technology priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) climbed 24.95 percent to close at $11.47 on Friday after reporting fourth quarter earnings of 33 cents per share, up from a loss of 20 cents in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $3.2 million, up from $2.2 million a year prior.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) climbed 21.43 percent to close at $4.93.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares surged 20.97 percent to close at $3.00 on Friday. Teligent reported a Q4 loss of $0.11 per share on sales of $16.101 million.
- Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) rose 17.57 percent to close at $10.64.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) jumped 16.98 percent to close at $25.15 as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) rose 15.91 percent to close at $50.50 on Friday.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) shares surged 15.05 percent to close at $7.95 on Friday.
- Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) shares gained 14.7 percent to close at $6.40 after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results. Adjusted earnings came in at 61 cents per share, on sales of $81 million.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) rose 14.29 percent to close at $3.20.
- Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) climbed 13.26 percent to close at $26.47 as the company posted upbeat Q4 results and issued strong earnings forecast for the full year.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 13.13 percent to close at $5.60 after reporting fourth quarter operational EBITDA of $20 million. Net earnings came in at $129 million up from $11 million a year prior. The company sees FY18 sales of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, with operational EBITDA in the range of $60 million-$70 million.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 12.77 percent to close at $15.90 on Friday after dipping 20.70 percent on Thursday.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) gained 12.6 percent to close at $2.77.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 12.52 percent to close at $17.44 as the company disclosed that it has reached enrollment milestone in M207-ADAM long-term safety study.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) gained 10.74 percent to close at $25.37. Shoe Carnival is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 27. Pivotal Research upgraded Shoe Carnival from Hold to Buy.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 10.5 percent to close at $22.10 following Q4 results.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) shares climbed 10.14 percent to close at $6.95 following Q4 results.
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) rose 10.11 percent to close at $31.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- The KEYW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW) gained 8.9 percent to close at $7.83 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) climbed 8.55 percent to close at $2.92 on Friday after gaining 2.28 percent on Thursday.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares surged 7.45 percent to close at $46.15. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Winnebago from Hold to Buy.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) gained 6.85 percent to close at $19.50 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) gained 6.53 percent to close at $5.71. Aurinia Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share on sales of $31,000
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) shares gained 5.69 percent to close at $5.39.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) gained 5.22 percent to close at $12.30 following Q4 results.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) shares gained 4.55 percent to close at $6.67 following Q4 results.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) rose 3.05 percent to close at $225.55 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for the second quarter.
Losers
- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares dropped 28.52 percent to close at $9.35 on Friday after a report that CEO Sam Bernards stepped down. Co-Founder and Chair Terry Pearce was named interim replacement. Purple Innovation reported a Q4 loss of $2 million on sales of $63 million.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ: EXXI) shares tumbled 24.58 percent to close at $4.08 on Friday. Energy XXI Gulf Coast reported Q4 loss of $6.47 per share on revenue of $93.8 million.
- Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) fell 14.63 percent to close at $1.75 following Q4 sales miss and weak FY18 sales forecast.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) dropped 14.3 percent to close at $8.33.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 13.93 percent to close at $6.24.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) shares dipped 12.24 percent to close at $14.34 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $41.8 million.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 12.18 percent to close at $3.10.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares declined 12.1 percent to close at $7.92. Everspin Technologies reported a Q4 loss of $0.35 per share on revenue of $10.1 million. The company expects Q1 loss of $0.45 to $0.41 per share on sales of $9.4 million to $9.8 million.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) shares dropped 11.53 percent to close at $2.61.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares fell 11.33 percent to close at $12.44 on Friday.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) declined 11.21 percent to close at $24.47.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) fell 11.2 percent to close at $9.28 on Friday.
- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) shares dropped 10.83 percent to close at $35.75.
- Fibria Celulose S.A. (NYSE: FBR) shares declined 10.03 percent to close at $19.47. Fibria shareholders agreed to merge with Suzano.
- Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ) fell 9.32 percent to close at $9.34. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Enbridge Energy from Buy to Neutral.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) fell 6.82 percent to close at $4.10.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares declined 5.47 percent to close at $2.59 following Q4 results.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) fell 5.19 percent to close at $45.70 after reporting fourth quarter EPS loss of $3.72. Sales came in at $456.29 million, missing estimates by $70 million.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) fell 5.06 percent to close at $97.51. Tiffany reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
