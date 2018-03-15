Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) stock gained more than 25 percent early Thursday morning to trade around $8.13 and has doubled in value since Monday. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing treatments for cystic fibrosis said after Wednesday's close the FDA granted an Orphan Drug Designation for its PTI-428, the company's cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) amplifier drug candidate.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) gained more than 7 percent after the dollar store retailer reported its fourth quarter results. The company matched analysts expectations and earned $1.48 per share on revenue of $6.1 billion and announced an incremental $1 billion share buyback authorization and lifted its quarterly dividend from 26 cents per share to 29 cents per share.

Magna International Inc. (USA) (NYSE: MGA) could see increased trading activity Thursday. The global automotive supplier announced after Wednesday's close a new multi-year partnership with Lyft to develop and manufacturer self-driving systems at scale. The partnership also calls for Magna to invest $200 million in Lyft's business

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stock was trading flat early Thursday morning but lost 1.5 percent Wednesday. Traders and investors appear to have acted negatively to a preview from a CBC investigative journalist show called "The Fifth Estate." The wholesaler is allegedly guilty of benefiting from prescription drug kickbacks in violation of Canadian laws.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) was higher by around 10 percent, but at one point traded up by nearly 18 percent. The retailer reported its fourth quarter results after Wednesday's close and swung to an EPS of $1.69 from a loss of $5.67 per share last year, but sales fell from $6.05 billion a year ago to $4.37 billion.

