24 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 52.2 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation for PTI-428 in Cystic Fibrosis.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares rose 12 percent to $8.99 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed interim results showing low rates of cancer recurrence in pediatric AML patients treated with BPX-501.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.34 percent on Monday.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 4.9 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after surging 12.64 percent on Monday.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 4.8 percent to $3.91 in pre-market trading after falling 19.26 percent on Monday.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) rose 4.2 percent to $38.40 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter an issued a strong forecast for FY18.
- TDH Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 4.2 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading after falling 4.20 percent on Monday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 4.1 percent to $4.57 in pre-market trading.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares rose 3.9 percent to $18.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.20 percent on Monday.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) shares rose 3.8 percent to $68.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.05 percent on Monday.
- Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) rose 3.2 percent to $40.45 in pre-market trading.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) rose 3.2 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after surging 15.32 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Fanhua Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: FANH) fell 20.4 percent to $25.80 after the company reported Q4 results.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares fell 15.4 percent to $2.41 in pre-market trading after dropping 31.33 percent on Monday.
- Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) fell 11.4 percent to $12.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter guidance.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) fell 7.9 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading. Dicks Sporting posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed expectations. The company also disclosed that it will no longer provide quarterly guidance.
- QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares fell 5.6 percent to $59.31 in pre-market trading after the company received Presidential order prohibiting Broadcom's proposed takeover of Qualcomm.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) shares fell 4.9 percent to $18.65 in pre-market trading. DSW reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE: JCAP) fell 4.9 percent to $17.64 in pre-market trading after rising 2.71 percent on Monday.
- Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) fell 4.6 percent to $3.93 in pre-market trading after declining 1.90 percent on Monday.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) fell 4 percent to $50.85 in the pre-market trading session. Moelis & Company priced its 5 million share public offering of class A common stock at $51 per share.
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) shares fell 3.7 percent to $28.78 in pre-market trading.
- Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) fell 3.7 percent to $21.45 in pre-market trading.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) fell 3.3 percent to $7 in pre-market trading.
