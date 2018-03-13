46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares gained 77.52 percent to close at $28.03 after the company reported a $413 million merger with Cedar Creek.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) jumped 58.67 percent to close at $2.43 after the company announced that its facility in Quebec has commenced bitcoin mining operations.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 31.2 percent to close at $13.50.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares gained 28.96 percent to close at $6.5000.
- Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) shares climbed 27.52 percent to close at $10.01. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) announced plans to acquire Oclaro for $9.99 per share in cash and stock.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 26.92 percent to close at $16.50.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 26.33 percent to close at $18.8234.
- Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares jumped 23.88 percent to close at $4.15.
- United Community Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: UCBA) shares rose 23.27 percent to close at $24.90. Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: CIVB) announced plans to acquire United Community Bancorp for implied deal value of $26.22 per share.
- Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares surged 23.08 percent to close at $12.80 on Monday.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) rose 22.17 percent to close at $4.63. CounterPath and Oracle Communications will showcase joint solution at Enterprise Connect 2018 in Orlando.
- Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) rose 17.33 percent to close at $0.88 after the company reported a 21 percent year-over-year rise in its Q4 revenue.
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: JNP) shares rose 17.2 percent to close at $10.90.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) gained 16.05 percent to close at $15.26.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares climbed 15.32 percent to close at $12.80.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 15.21 percent to close at $10.53 following Q4 results.
- ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRKR) rose 15.01 percent to close at $0.9201 after the company received favorable venue ruling in patent infringement case against Qualcomm and Apple.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) gained 13.85 percent to close at $5.26.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) shares climbed 13.44 percent to close at $5.74.
- Cogentix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: CGNT) rose 13.35 percent to close at $3.82 after the company agreed to be acquired by Laborie Medical Technologies for a purchase price of $3.85 per share.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) rose 13.33 percent to close at $2.38.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) gained 13.3 percent to close at $39.40.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares climbed 13.06 percent to close at $2.77 on Monday.
- R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) rose 9.31 percent to close at $7.16.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) shares rose 8.8 percent to close at $3.71. Tsakos Energy Navigation reported a Q4 loss of $10.1 million on revenue of $134.5 million.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) gained 8.19 percent to close at $8.15 as 1-for-5 reverse stock split takes effect.
- iKang Healthcare Group Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: KANG) rose 4.91 percent to close at $18.80 after the company disclosed that it had received $20 per ADS takeover offer from Alibaba and Yungfeng Capital.
- Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) rose 4.87 percent to close at $55.29. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Paylocity from Hold to Buy.
- Qudian Inc - ADR (NYSE: QD) gained 4.16 percent to close at $16.51 after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter.
Losers
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANTH) shares dipped 80.87 percent to close at $0.505 on Monday following announcement that the company would terminate development of Sollpura after Phase 3 study did not achieve primary endpoint.
- Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OREX) shares declined 75.73 percent to close at $0.3398 after the company reported that it would file voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code and plans for near-term sale.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares fell 27.33 percent to close at $4.76.
- CGG (NYSE: CGG) shares declined 25 percent to close at $2.85 on Monday.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 19.26 percent to close at $3.73 on Monday after gaining 21 percent Friday. The human capital management services provider saw its stock soar as high as $6.35 on Friday but closed at $4.62. The company announced the development of new financial, insurance transaction, and metering platform but at the same time also said it "has never, does not now and will never use its blockchain technology in any form of cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency related application."
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) shares tumbled 12.56 percent to close at $3.76.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) shares dipped 12.04 percent to close at $7.125.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGEN) shares fell 11.49 percent to close at $2.31 on Monday.
- Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PICO) fell 11.29 percent to close at $11.00. The company’s had engaged JMP Securities as exclusive financial advisor to explore strategic alternatives.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCHC) shares dipped 11.15 percent to close at $5.10 on Monday.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 10.78 percent to close at $15.39 on Monday following Q4 results.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) shares tumbled 10.64 percent to close at $18.05.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) dipped 10.28 percent to close at $10.39. Merrimack reported a Q4 loss of $0.89 per share.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) fell 9.89 percent to close at $24.23. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from Outperform to Neutral, while Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares dropped 9.86 percent to close at $32.45. Evercore ISI Group downgraded Regenxbio from Outperform to In-Line.
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) slipped 8.21 percent to close at $8.95. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals reported a Q4 loss of $1.11 per share.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) fell 7.41 percent to close at $90.28. Pivotal Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from Buy to Hold.
