44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares gained 65.61 percent to close at $10.40 on Friday.
- Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SPKE) rose 30.23 percent to close at $11.20 on Friday after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and engaged Morgan Stanley as financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives.
- Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) climbed 30.22 percent to close at $11.85 on Friday following Q4 results. Coherus BioSciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.84 per share.
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) rose 27.18 percent to close at $6.55.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) shares surged 26.84 percent to close at $4.30.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares gained 21.58 percent to close at $4.62 on Friday. ShiftPixy reported the development of financial and insurance transaction and metering platform.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) climbed 19.31 percent to close at $19.09.
- NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) gained 18.58 percent to close at $55.85 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) rose 16.97 percent to close at $26.54 as the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) climbed 16.55 percent to close at $5.00.
- Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HURC) gained 14.73 percent to close at $47.90 following Q1 results.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) rose 14.72 percent to close at $3.04 as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 14.13 percent to close at $4.12 on Friday after gaining 4.64 percent on Thursday.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares climbed 14.09 percent to close at $23.08 on Friday.
- NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NCSM) gained 13.47 percent to close at $17.69 following Q4 results.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) rose 13.35 percent to close at $23.10 following Q4 results.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) rose 12.5 percent to close at $5.31 on Friday after falling 4.07 percent on Thursday.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) gained 12.41 percent to close at $4.62 following Q4 results.
- Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares climbed 12.36 percent to close at $3.00 on Friday.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares jumped 11.94 percent to close at $12.19. ChemoCentryx reported Q4 earnings of $0.80 per share on sales of $56.301 million.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares rose 10.53 percent to close at $2.10. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $740,000 and plans resubmission of NDA for DSUVIA in the second quarter.
- Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) shares rose 7.56 percent to close at $15.65 after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) shares rose 7.45 percent to close at $8.65 following Q4 earnings beat and upbeat Q1 sales guidance.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) gained 7.01 percent to close at $23.67. Mizuho upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy.
- Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OMED) rose 6.82 percent to close at $3.29. OncoMed reported Q4 earnings of $0.25 per share on revenue of $20.64 million.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares rose 6.52 percent to close at $6.86. Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Miragen Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and a $19.00 price target.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares rose 5.03 percent to close at $45.94 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also raised its FY18 guidance.
Losers
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) dropped 42.39 percent to close at $4.24 on Friday. Sunesis Pharma reported a Q4 loss of $0.21 per share.
- Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares tumbled 41.59 percent to close at $3.96 on Friday following a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a penny, down from 35 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. It was also announced company CEO Jeff Coats and CFO Kimberly Boren are stepping down. Wesley Ozima was named interim CEO.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares tumbled 31.67 percent to close at $2.05 after the company reported initial results of DetermaVu feasibility on new platforms.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) shares slipped 22.11 percent to close at $2.29 after the company disclosed a proposed offering of common stock.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares declined 17.67 percent to close at $2.61.
- L S Starrett Co (NYSE: SCX) fell 13.95 percent to close at $7.40 after the company announced suspension of dividend.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares dropped 11.03 percent to close at $2.58. Pernix Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $2.78 per share on revenue of $41.5 million.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) fell 10.87 percent to close at $5.25 following Q4 results.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 10.09 percent to close at $48.45. Big Lots reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) declined 9.6 percent to close at $15.72.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) slipped 9.5 percent to close at $8.10. Calithera Biosciences reported a Q4 loss of $0.31 per share on sales of $7.254 million.
- Approach Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREX) dropped 9.25 percent to close at $2.55 following Q4 results.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: CEIX) slipped 8.8 percent to close at $28.69.
- Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) fell 7.8 percent to close at $5.025. Otonomy reported a Q4 loss of $0.62 per share on revenue of $270,000.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 7.11 percent to close at $14.835. Toys "R" Us is reportedly set on liquidating its U.S. operations.
- Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ: LLIT) fell 6.47 percent to close at $1.88 on Friday.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) slipped 4.52 percent to close at $19.305 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.