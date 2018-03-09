26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares rose 18.4 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported a Q4 loss of $0.20 per share on sales of $740,000 and plans resubmission of NDA for DSUVIA in the second quarter.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 18.2 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA acceptance of a New Drug Application for TX-001HR.
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) rose 17.7 percent to $3.12 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares rose 10 percent to $11.98 in pre-market trading. ChemoCentryx reported Q4 earnings of $0.80 per share on sales of $56.301 million.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares rose 9.5 percent to $47.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also raised its FY18 guidance.
- Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ: SPKE) rose 9.3 percent to $9.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and engaged Morgan Stanley as financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 8.5 percent to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its subsidiary Super Crypto Mining entered into a deal to buy another 1,100 mining machines.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) rose 7.6 percent to $5.08 in pre-market trading after falling 4.07 percent on Thursday.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PTX) shares rose 6.6 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading. Pernix Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $2.78 per share on revenue of $41.5 million.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 5.8 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.81 percent on Thursday.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) rose 5.3 percent to $68.42 in pre-market trading.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 5 percent to $3.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.64 percent on Thursday.
- GSV Capital Corp (NASDAQ: GSVC) rose 4.4 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.36 percent on Thursday.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) rose 4.4 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) rose 4.2 percent to $28.50 in pre-market trading after declining 2.84 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) shares fell 21.8 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a proposed offering of common stock.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) fell 12 percent to $6.75 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 11.5 percent to $47.70 in pre-market trading. Big Lots reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weak earnings forecast for the current quarter.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) fell 10.4 percent to $18.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter. The company also issued weak guidance.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 8.2 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading. Intec Pharma reported FY17 loss of $1.65 per share.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ZTO) fell 8.1 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 6.3 percent to $14.96 in the pre-market trading session. Toys R will liquidate U.S. operations, according to a Bloomberg report.
- Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 5 percent to $9.97 in pre-market trading after surging 71.69 percent on Thursday.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) fell 4.9 percent to $3.01 in pre-market trading.
- Ehi Car Services Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: EHIC) fell 4.9 percent to $11.57 in pre-market trading.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 4.3 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
