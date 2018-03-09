Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) stock traded lower by more than 6 percent after toy store retailer Toys "R" Us is reportedly set on liquidating its U.S. operations.

Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) lost more than 3 percent early Friday morning after one of its optical component maker peers reported disappointing fiscal third quarter results. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported after Thursday's close it lost 20 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $332.403 million versus expectations of 23 cents per share and $333.2 million. The company also guided its fiscal fourth quarter EPS and revenue below the Street's expectations.

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) traded lower by more than 1 percent. The maker of action cameras hired bankers to explore a sale of itself last year but no potential bidders have yet emerged, the New York Post reported.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) gained more than 16 percent early Friday morning on top of Thursday's 27 percent gain. In fact, shares of the clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company were higher by more than 175 percent this week alone.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) gained more than 11 percent. The diversified holding company said Thursday its wholly owned subsidiary Super Crypto Mining entered into an agreement to buy another 1,100 S9 mining machines. The purchase is consistent with DPW's already stated goal of owning 10,000 mining machines by the end of the year.