45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2018 12:31pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares jumped 71.2 percent to $14.46 after the company disclosed positive results in NASH clinical trial.
  • PCM Inc (NASDAQ: PCMI) surged 39.5 percent to $11.30 following Q4 results.
  • Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ: NETE) shares rose 21.9 percent to $7.45. Net Element named Jon Najarian to its board.
  • Oragenics Inc (NASDAQ: OGEN) gained 20.2 percent to $3.14 after surging 34.54 percent on Wednesday.
  • Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares jumped 18.5 percent to $28.75 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) rose 15.4 percent to $4.00 after the company agreed to be acquired for $4.05 per share in cash.
  • Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JNCE) climbed 15 percent to $25.12. Jounce Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $0.29 per share on sales of $13 million.
  • United Microelectronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: UMC) shares gained 11.6 percent to $2.70.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) rose 11.5 percent to $8.05 following Q4 results.
  • Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) gained 11.1 percent to $81.54. CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) announced plans to acquire Express Scripts for $67 billion.
  • Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) climbed 10.8 percent to $16.10 after gaining more than 55 percent Wednesday.
  • Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) gained 10.4 percent to $6.99 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Reis Inc (NASDAQ: REIS) rose 10.1 percent to $21.90 as the company announced plans to explore strategic alternatives.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) climbed 9.4 percent to $3.16.
  • Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) shares rose 7.9 percent to $30.20.
  • Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) climbed 7.8 percent to $22.66. Barclays initiated coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy with an Overweight rating and a $27.00 price target.
  • Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) gained 6.7 percent to $123.89 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 6.5 percent to $13.84 after falling 10.34 percent on Wednesday.
  • Stage Stores Inc (NYSE: SSI) rose 6.3 percent to $2.02. Stage Stores reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share on sales of $549 million.
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) gained 6 percent to $31.18. JMP Securities initiates coverage on Intellia Therapeutics with a Market Outperform rating and a $76.00 price target.
  • Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) rose 5.9 percent to $1.17. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $5.00 price target.
  • International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) gained 5.1 percent to $29.04 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) rose 4.1 percent to $175.34 following news of dividend raise and QTD results from Vegas and Macau Properties.
  • Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares gained 3.7 percent to $8.41 following upbeat quarterly results.

Losers

  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) shares dipped 61.4 percent to $2.62 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 GLOBE study did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival.
  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VISI) fell 36.4 percent to $2.45. Volt Info Sciences reported a Q1 loss of $0.51 per share on sales of $253.338 million.
  • FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) declined 35.1 percent to $4.38 after the company reported preliminary financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2017 and updated its 2018 business forecast.
  • tronc Inc (NASDAQ: TRNC) fell 22.6 percent to $15.35 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 21.3 percent to $2.51 after the company posted Q4 results.
  • Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) dipped 20.2 percent to $12.38 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) fell 19.4 percent to $86.78 after the company issued a weak forecast for the current quarter.
  • Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) fell 16.4 percent to $4.23. Myomo reported a Q4 loss of $0.25 per share on sales of $547,000.
  • XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) dropped 16.1 percent to $23.96. XOMA reported a Q4 loss of $0.16 per share on sales of $5.357 million. The company also announced a $300 million mixed securities shelf offering.
  • Foundation Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: FMI) fell 12.9 percent to $72.51 following wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ: BIOS) declined 12.5 percent to $2.68 following Q4 results.
  • Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) fell 12.2 percent to $5.27. Viking Therapeutics reported a Q4 loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) fell 12.1 percent to $23.07. Kroger posted in-line Q4 earnings.
  • Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) dropped 10.7 percent to $4.76.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) shares slipped 10.5 percent to $ 23.80 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares fell 10.3 percent to $4.79 after the company reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) slipped 10 percent to $174.79 as the company announced plans to acquire Express Scripts for $67 billion.
  • Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE: FMSA) shares fell 8.6 percent to $4.11 following weak Q4 results.
  • ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 8.4 percent to $3.91 after gaining 66.15 percent on Wednesday.
  • CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) dropped 6 percent to $ 23.29. Craig-Hallum downgraded CalAmp from Buy to Hold.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) fell 5 percent to $9.05 after reporting an offering of $50 million in common shares.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

