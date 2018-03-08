41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares climbed 66.15 percent to close at $4.27 on Wednesday. ShiftPixy disclosed that it is ‘leveraging blockchain as a digital ledger for all human capital transactions.’
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) jumped 56.57 percent to close at $14.53 on Wednesday.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) gained 30.88 percent to close at $88.36 following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 guidance.
- Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ: RGNX) rose 26.9 percent to close at $37.50 as the company posted strong Q4 results.
- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) gained 19.71 percent to close at $2.49.
- Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCD) shares surged 18.92 percent to close at $8.36 following Q4 results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) gained 16.17 percent to close at $5.10.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 15.25 percent to close at $4.46 on Wednesday following Q4 results.
- Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares rose 14.87 percent to close at $137.70 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 14.35 percent to close at $30.21.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) shares climbed 13.93 percent to close at $3.19 after reporting Q4 results.
- HCI Group Inc (NYSE: HCI) gained 13.92 percent to close at $41.81 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) rose 13.90 percent to close at $4.67 following Q4 results.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 13.21 percent to close at $4.37 on Wednesday.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) shares gained 12.76 percent to close at $48.86 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares rose 11.9 percent to close at $23.89 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) shares rose 11.49 percent to close at $28.73 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) rose 10.66 percent to close ta $15.05. FormFactor will replace Calgon Carbon Corp. (NYSE: CCC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, March 12.
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 10.27 percent to close at $14.28 after surging 25.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 9.99 percent to close at $42.28 following results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) gained 9.88 percent to close at $2.67. Pacific Biosciences of California reported a new version of Sequel® Software (V5.1) and a new polymerase.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) gained 9.28 percent to close at $29.33. PTC Therapeutics reported Q4 earnings of $0.03 per share on revenue of $78.03 million.
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) climbed 8.98 percent to close at $37.02 on Wednesday after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ: BOJA) rose 6.8 percent to close at $13.75 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat.
Losers
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares tumbled 17.91 percent to close at $4.08 on Wednesday following Q4 results. The investment trust posted funds from operations of $1.7 million.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) declined 15.33 percent to close at $5.08. SELLAS Life Sciences reported a $10.7 million private placement.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) slipped 14.88 percent to close at $43.01 after the company posted a loss for its fiscal 2018 third quarter and issued weak FY18 earnings guidance. The company also reported it has won a $44.5 million Puma AE UAS contract from a major country in the Middle East.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares declined 14.56 percent to close at $18.02 following Q4 results.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) fell 14.48 percent to close at $89.25 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and issued a weak forecast.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) declined 10.6 percent to close at $4.05.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) slipped 10.34 percent to close at $13.00 on top of Tuesday's 16 percent decline. The nano-cap clinical stage biotechnology has seen its stock rally nearly 300 percent since March 1 on no notable company specific news.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares fell 9.23 percent to close at $23.20 on Wednesday.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) dropped 9.02 percent to close at $27.75. Credit Suisse downgraded B&G Foods from Neutral to Underperform.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) dropped 9.02 percent to close at $6.76 following Q4 results.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) declined 8.77 percent to close at $2.60.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares fell 8.44 percent to close at $44.14 after climbing 31.11 percent on Tuesday.
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) dropped 8.27 percent to close at $28.72.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) fell 8.08 percent to close at $16.15 on Wednesday.
- Carvana Co (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares fell 6.53 percent to close at $17.46 after reporting a larger than expected fourth quarter loss.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares declined 6.35 percent to close at $75.40. Ross Stores reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter but issued weak same-store sales growth forecast for the year.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) shares fell 3.86 percent to close at $34.225 following weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
