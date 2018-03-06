25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Baytex Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE: BTE) rose 10.2 percent to $3.02 in pre-market trading after reporting 2017 results.
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) shares rose 10.2 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) shares rose 10.1 percent to $93.50 in the pre-market trading session following strong Q2 results.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) rose 9.9 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading.
- Tarena International Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: TEDU) rose 8.4 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and declared a special dividend of $0.12 per share.
- Baozun Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 8.2 percent to $39.76 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) rose 6.3 percent to $24.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- Vale SA (ADR) (NYSE: VALE) shares rose 6.3 percent to $14.26 in pre-market trading.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) shares rose 6.3 percent to $24.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.06 percent on Monday.
- Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) shares rose 6.2 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.32 percent on Monday.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) rose 6.2 percent to $2.56 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.43 percent on Monday.
- Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) shares rose 6.1 percent to $11.11 in pre-market trading.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) rose 5.4 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading.
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 5.3 percent to $16 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.50 percent on Monday.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 5.2 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.16 percent on Monday
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 4.8 percent to $65.18 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.35 percent on Monday.
Losers
- GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) fell 16.8 percent to $18.99 in pre-market trading after reporting the design of phase 3 trial of GMI-1271 in relapsed/refractory AML. GlycoMimetics reported a Q4 loss of $0.27 per share.
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares fell 12.8 percent to $11.95 in pre-market trading following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company also announced a $5 million share buyback plan.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares fell 12 percent to $2.13 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter and issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 7.5 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading after rising 82.49 percent on Monday.
- Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INSY) shares fell 6.7 percent to $7.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.73 percent on Monday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) fell 6.3 percent to $2.55 in the pre-market trading session after rising 31.40 percent on Monday.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares fell 4.5 percent to $71.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) fell 4.2 percent to $11.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 41.92 percent on Monday.
- 51job, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JOBS) shares fell 3.1 percent to $73.87 in pre-market trading after declining 0.20 percent on Monday.
