32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 5:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INNT) shares jumped 82.49 percent to close at $17.30 on Monday after climbing 54.15 percent on Friday.
  • Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares rose 41.92 percent to close at $11.85 following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTXI) gained 38.31 percent to close at $23.25 as the company issued Phase 2 data for enobosarm for urinary incontinence.
  • Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) jumped 32.1 percent to close at $10.33 on Monday after the clinical biopharmaceutical company announced an encouraging update from ongoing clinical studies. The company said its pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of its suprachoroidal CLS-TA in patients with macular edema achieved positive topline results.
  • Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) shares gained 31.4 percent to close at $2.72.
  • XL Group Ltd. (NYSE: XL) shares rose 29.15 percent to close at $55.92 after the insurance company agreed to sell itself to France's AXA for $15 billion, or $57.60 per share.
  • ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 17.79 percent to close at $3.84 after the company reported a partnership with Serametrix for ITUS' Cchek.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares surged 17.45 percent to close at $5.25 on Monday.
  • Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) rose 16.41 percent to close at $5.93.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) shares jumped 13.93 percent to close at $31.00 on Monday.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares rose 13.51 percent to close at $24.70.
  • Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares jumped 12.19 percent to close at $27.25 on Monday. Upland Software is expected to release Q4 earnings on March 8.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) gained 11.8 percent to close at $3.98. Cowen & Co. upgraded Intrepid Potash from Underperform to Market Perform.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 11.73 percent to close at $30.77. Catalyst Biosciences reported the calling of remaining warrants and conversion of remaining Series A Preferred Stock issued April 12, 2017.
  • Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSE: CVRS) climbed 10.48 percent to close at $1.16. The developer of precision vascular robotics announced it has received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its automated robotic movement designed for the CorPath GRX platform.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) gained 9.17 percent to close at $2.50.
  • ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 8.5 percent to close at $7.855 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
  • MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) gained 7.12 percent to close at $31.00. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MacroGenics with a Buy rating.
  • Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) shares rose 7.06 percent to close at $23.50.
  • Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares gained 5.58 percent to close at $35.97 after the company presented results from its pivotal Phase 3 PALISADE trial of AR101 for peanut allergy at the AAAAI-WAO.
  • Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) climbed 5.15 percent to close at $4.49. Morgan Stanley upgraded Groupon from Underweight to Equal-Weight.


Losers

  • Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) shares dipped 65.86 percent to close at $8.59 on Monday as the company disclosed that its two Phase 3 trials evaluating olumacostat glasaretil in patients with acne vulgaris did not meet co-primary endpoints.
  • Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) dropped 27.15 percent to close at $16.64 after the company reported termination of merger agreement with Ultra.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 23.09 percent to close at $1.890 as 1-for-25 reverse stock split took effect.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) tumbled 21.4 percent to close at $1.69 as the company announced a $5 million private placement.
  • BRF SA (ADR) (NYSE: BRFS) shares fell 19.43 percent to close at $7.59.
  • Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT) shares dipped 18.3 percent to close at $5.155.
  • Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares fell 10.92 percent to close at $4.08 on Monday.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) shares dropped 9.66 percent to close at $3.975.
  • Vectrus Inc (NYSE: VEC) declined 9.01 percent to close at $33.62. Drexel Hamilton downgraded Vectrus from Buy to Hold.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) fell 7.45 percent to close at $118.97 following Q4 results.
  • Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) declined 7.35 percent to close at $7.44.

