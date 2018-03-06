Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the recent week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak in New York City at 7:00 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Houston at 8:30 p.m. ET.
