Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 06, 2018 4:26am   Comments
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the recent week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on factory orders for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard will speak in New York City at 7:00 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Houston at 8:30 p.m. ET.

