30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) rose 10.6 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong FY18 forecast.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares rose 8.7 percent to $4.50 in the pre-market trading session.
- Dropcar Inc (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares rose 8.3 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after falling 1.36 percent on Thursday.
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) rose 7.7 percent to $49.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) rose 7.3 percent to $5.57 in pre-market trading.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) rose 6.4 percent to $4.02 in pre-market trading. SG Blocks reported 2017 loss of $1.95 per share on sales of $5.06 million.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares rose 5.8 percent to $99.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong sales forecast.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 5.2 percent to $3.69 in pre-market trading.
- Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) rose 5.1 percent to $67.55 in pre-market trading. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) announced plans to acquire Microsemi for $68.78 per share in cash.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 4.6 percent to $7.90 in pre-market trading after falling 24.12 percent on Thursday.
- Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares rose 4.5 percent to $93.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Microsemi for $68.78 per share in cash..
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares rose 4.2 percent to $6.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.57 percent on Thursday.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) rose 3.3 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after surging 10.24 percent on Thursday.
- Glaukos Corp (NASDAQ: GKOS) rose 3.2 percent to $34.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.62 percent on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFH) shares fell 28.2 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY 2018 earnings forecast.
- Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 21.4 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares fell 12.9 percent to $8.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales and issued a weak forecast.
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) shares fell 11.4 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE: CORR) shares fell 9.6 percent to $33.75 in pre-market trading after rising 3.78 percent on Thursday.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) fell 9 percent to $41.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 9 percent to $8.95 in pre-market trading following weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares fell 8.5 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Sierra Oncology reported a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Mulesoft Inc (NYSE: MULE) fell 8.2 percent to $28.35 in the pre-market trading session.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) shares fell 7.8 percent to $20.09 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) fell 5.3 percent to $43.78 in pre-market trading as the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) fell 5.3 percent to $106.37 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.49 percent on Thursday.
- Mesoblast limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 5.3 percent to $7.22 in pre-market trading after rising 3.44 percent on Thursday.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) fell 2.1 percent to $121.10 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) fell 3.8 percent to $72.01 in pre-market trading.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) fell 3.1 percent to $19.96 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.88 percent on Thursday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.