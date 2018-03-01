50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) surged 41.19 percent to close at $5.93 on Wednesday. Endocyte priced its 17.86 million share offering at $4.20 per share. Endocyte appointed Patrick Machado, J.D. to its Board of Directors.
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) rose 27.82 percent to close at $34.83 following a surprise earnings beat.
- Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ: STB) rose 24.63 percent to close at $7.49 after the company agreed to be acquired by a group of investors led by CDPQ.
- PHH Corporation (NYSE: PHH) shares gained 24.18 percent to close at $10.58 after the company agreed to be purchased by Ocwen Financial for $11 per share in cash.
- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) surged 23.88 percent to close at $4.15.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) shares climbed 21.54 percent to close at $30.75 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 20.35 percent to close at $25.31 on Wednesday as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees FY18 gross merchandise sales growth of 14-16 percent year-over-year with sales growth expected to grow 21-23 percent.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) climbed 20.34 percent to close at $9.17.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 20.05 percent to close at $4.61 on Wednesday.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 19 percent to close at $3.32 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 17.75 percent to close at $9.95. Sorrento Therapeutics’ subsidiary, Scilex, received the US FDA approval for non-opioid ZTlido 1.8% for PHN pain.
- Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ: SYNH) climbed 17.04 percent to close at $41.90 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares rose 15.8 percent to close at $10.04 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) gained 14.42 percent to close at $21.26.
- Pareteum Corp (NYSE: TEUM) gained 14 percent to close at $2.28 as the company disclosed that it has won a $10 million contract from 'an established carrier.'
- Heska Corp (NASDAQ: HSKA) gained 13.89 percent to close at $67.98 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) shares rose 13.44 percent to close at $47.17 following Q4 results.
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares climbed 10.7 percent to close at $15.00 after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat.
- Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) shares gained 10.53 percent to close at $24.15 following better-than-expected Q4 profit.
- Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares rose 9.43 percent to close at $3.83.
- Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE: OCN) rose 8.01 percent to close at $3.64. Ocwen Financial reported Q4 loss of $0.34 per share on sales of $276.77 million. PHH agreed to be purchased by Ocwen Financial for $11 per share in cash.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 6.77 percent to close at $2,034.04 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) dipped 24.73 percent to close at $6.24 on Wednesday.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) shares dipped 23.92 percent to close at $7.03 on Wednesday following its fourth quarter report. The company sees FY18 adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 billion.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 20.04 percent to close at $24.92 after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) fell 17.15 percent to close at $5.12. Community Health posted a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued a weak 2018 forecast.
- Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) shares fell 16.67 percent to close at $6.00. Maiden Holdings reported a Q4 loss of $1.65 per share on net sales of $658.30 million.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) tumbled 16.48 percent to close at $18.23 following Q4 results.
- Franks International NV (NYSE: FI) fell 15.51 percent to close at $5.23 as the company posted a wider-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) fell 15.05 percent to close at $35.00 after the company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) declined 15.05 percent to close at $4.12 following Q4 results.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) dropped 14.22 percent to close at $3.50.
- Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE: DFIN) fell 13.54 percent to close at $17.31 following Q4 results.
- Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: SQBG) fell 13.16 percent to close at $1.98 following Q4 results.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) declined 13.01 percent to close at $12.24 following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Bill Barrett Corporation (NYSE: BBG) shares fell 12.72 percent to close at $4.53 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) shares declined 12.13 percent to close at $59.75 as the company posted downbeat Q4 results and announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) dropped 11.95 percent to close at $137.32 as the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ: FSTR) fell 11.51 percent to close at $26.15 following Q4 results.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares dropped 11.41 percent to close at $16.39 as the company issued a weak revenue forecast.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) fell 11.28 percent to close at $49.14 following Q4 results.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) declined 11.22 percent to close at $27.70 following a fourth quarter sales miss. The company issued FY18 sales guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.76 billion.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares fell 10.27 percent to close at $55.23 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) fell 9.34 percent to close at $18.44 after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat but fell short of sales estimates.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) fell 9.31 percent to close at $2.63. Office Depot posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 9.04 percent to close at $87.12 following regulatory update on ozanimod for the treatment of relapsing MS. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Celgene from Buy to Hold.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) fell 6.88 percent to close at $3.72. TravelCenters of America reported a Q4 loss of $0.52 per share.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares fell 6.47 percent to close at $89.59 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 5.56 percent to close at $18.19 after reporting Q4 results.
- AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) declined 5.33 percent to close at $36.13. Alarm.com reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share on sales of $88.8 million.
