Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for February will be released today.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on personal income and consumer spending for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The manufacturing PMI for February is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for January will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley will speak in Sao Paulo, Brazil at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
