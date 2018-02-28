42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares surged 28.21 percent to close at $4.50 on Tuesday.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares jumped 16.89 percent to close at $82.91 on Tuesday after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLOW) rose 16.25 percent to close at $44.00 after the company posted Q4 results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares gained 16.14 percent to close at $5.18.
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) climbed 15.26 percent to close at $18.66 on Tuesday after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 15.13 percent to close at $3.50.
- National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: NGHC) shares jumped 15.09 percent to close at $23.19 following Q4 results.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares rose 12.34 percent to close at $8.65 as the company disclosed a collaborative agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) gained 11.63 percent to close at $3.36.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) gained 11.51 percent to close at $22.58 as the company reported key customer deployments at Telefónica Spain, China Mobile and Tier-1 North American Mobile Network Operator.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) gained 11.43 percent to close at $6.70 following Q4 results.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) rose 11.34 percent to close at $7.95. LSB Industries reported Q4 earnings from continuing operations of $(0.30) per share on sales of $88.917 million.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) rose 10.83 percent to close at $28.85.
- SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) gained 9.74 percent to close at $29.85. Abbott and Surmodics reported an agreement for next-generation drug-coated Balloon.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) gained 9.26 percent to close at $2.95.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) rose 8.91 percent to close at $20.77 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its full-year forecast.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) gained 5.73 percent to close at $35.98 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) rose 3.46 percent to close at $28.40 following better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Akorn, Inc. (NYSE: AKRX) shares tumbled 38.41 percent to close at $18.65 on Tuesday after Fresenius Kabi AG announced an independent investigation into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements related to product development. Akorn later released a statement confirming its active participation in the probe.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) dipped 32.02 percent to close at $2.59. InspireMD priced its 1 million share offering at $3 per share.
- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) shares dipped 31.91 percent to close at $8.00. Gulf Island Fabrication reported Q4 GAAP loss of $1.63 per share on sales of $37.277 million.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares dropped 25.6 percent to close at $16.80 as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Cowen & Co. downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from Outperform to Market Perform, while Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LNTH) fell 23.25 percent to close at $15.35. Lantheus reported Q4 GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share on sales of $81.2 million.
- California Resources Corp (NYSE: CRC) dropped 21.83 percent to close at $15.72 following Q4 results.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) slipped 21.55 percent to close at $31.30 after reporting fourth quarter results. Adjusted earnings came in at 42 cents per share while sales came in at $131 million, up from $109 million in the same quarter of last year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 17 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 21.12 percent to close at $14.27 on Tuesday after surging 17.62 percent on Monday.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) dropped 18.34 percent to close at $14.405 after reporting Q4 results. KeyBanc downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) slipped 17.99 percent to close at $32.025. Medpace reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share on sales of $99.4 million.
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) fell 15.84 percent to close at $17.00 as the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings and announced a 1.5 million share buyback plan.
- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) fell 15.76 percent to close at $3.26.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares fell 15.73 percent to close at $2.09 on Tuesday.
- Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: BAS) shares declined 14.31 percent to close at $17.13 following Q4 results.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares dropped 12.27 percent to close at $4.86 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) fell 11.82 percent to close at $39.90 following Q4 results.
- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) dipped 11.07 percent to close at $654.47 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares declined 10.79 percent to close at $3.39.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares fell 10.31 percent to close at $3.48 after the company reported a 12 million share offering of common stock.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares slipped 10.1 percent to close at $3.1479.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) fell 9.64 percent to close at $6.94. Energy Recovery reported the resignation of President and CEO Joel Gay.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) declined 9.3 percent to close at $3.90 following Q4 results.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) dropped 9.26 percent to close at $22.43. Lumber Liquidators posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 7.13 percent to close at $82.00 after the company disclosed select preliminary unaudited calendar year 2017 financial results. The company also said it will reschedule its Q4 earnings release, previously scheduled for February 27, 2018.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.