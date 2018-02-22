30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ: CCLP) rose 19.4 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 11.1 percent to $205.50 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 results.
- Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE: APTS) rose 11 percent to $16.10 in pre-market trading.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 10.9 percent to $4.99 in pre-market trading after declining 7.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE: SAIL) rose 9.4 percent to $19.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued a strong outlook.
- Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares rose 9.2 percent to $42.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The rental car company issued strong FY18 sales guidance.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) rose 8.8 percent to $68.50 in pre-market trading after the company raised its Q1 revenue forecast.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares rose 8.3 percent to $24.05 in the pre-market trading session. Sangamo Therapeutics posted strong Q4 results. Gilead's Kite and Sangamo Therapeutics disclosed a collaboration to develop generation engineered cell therapies for cancer treatment.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) rose 7.2 percent to $2.82 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) rose 6.8 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected revenue for its fourth quarter. Its total subscription revenue climbed 63.2 percent to $97.7 million.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) rose 6.3 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) shares rose 5.9 percent to $110.68 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.55 percent on Wednesday.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 5.8 percent to $30.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 5.8 percent to $58.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the CHMP has communicated a positive trend vote for rucaparib MAA under review.
- Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares rose 5.3 percent to $28.40 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results and issued a strong forecast.
- Tenaris SA (ADR) (NYSE: TS) rose 4.9 percent to $34.39 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares rose 4.6 percent to $6.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.41 percent on Wednesday.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) shares rose 3.7 percent to $53.42 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 21.9 percent to $39.90 in pre-market trading following its second earnings report as a public company. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 6 cents. Sales came in at $188 million. The company sees a first quarter net loss of $21 million-$15 million.
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: MIC) fell 16.8 percent to $52.95 in pre-market trading. Macquarie Infrastructure reported Q4 net income of $361.2 million on sales of $471.2 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 16 percent to $2.11 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 13.3 percent to $29.98 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $79.9 million, missing estimates by $6 million. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) fell 10.8 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading after rising 4.01 percent on Wednesday.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM) fell 8.2 percent to $30.81 in pre-market trading.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) fell 8.1 percent to $88.00 in pre-market trading as the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) fell 7.2 percent to $4.11 in pre-market trading after declining 3.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 6.1 percent to $18.75 in pre-market trading. Ultra Clean reported Q4 earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $248.9 million.
- Autohome Inc (ADR) (NYSE: ATHM) shares fell 5.3 percent to $79.44 in pre-market trading.
- AU Optronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: AUO) fell 4.8 percent to $4.40 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 2.94 percent on Wednesday.
- Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares fell 4 percent to $123.00 in pre-market trading. Sanderson Farms reported Q1 earnings of $2.24 per share on revenue of $771.9 million.
