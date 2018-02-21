Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is on a roll with new product offerings. After launching two consumer desktop APUs built to power gaming PCs, the company unveiled two new embedded processors Wednesday that will deliver up to three times more GPU performance, exceptional integration and on-chip security, according to AMD.

An embedded processor is a microprocessor or CPU chip used in an embedded system — a system other than a general-purpose workstation laptop or desktop computer, and one that is usually smaller, uses a surface form factor and consumes less power, according to Future Electronics.

The new embedded processors belong to two product families, namely the EPYC Embedded 3000 processor and AMD Ryzen embedded V1000 processor.

"[The] AMD EPYC Embedded 3000 brings the power of 'Zen' to a variety of new markets including networking, storage and edge computing devices, while AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 targets medical imaging, industrial systems, digital gaming and thin clients," AMD said in Wednesday's announcement.

The products will exert further pressure on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), which recently revamped its lineup of competing offerings, according to ZDNet.

AMD's EPYC 3451 and 3251 offer up to 50 percent more performance and up to 27 times the performance per dollar relative to Intel's Xeon D-1587 and D-1540, Zdnet said.

AMD said several customers announced products based on the new embedded processors. Customers can purchase boards and access software with these two new embedded processors from 16 major ecosystem partners, according to AMD.

Screenshot from AMD.