25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 11.5 percent to $2.32 in pre-market trading following announcement of development agreement with Everest Medicines.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) rose 8.4 percent to $1.68 in pre-market trading. Cyclacel announced a notice of grant of new European patent covering sapacitabine pharmaceutical formulations.
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE: KL) rose 5.7 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ: FELE) rose 5.3 percent to $41.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.35 percent on Tuesday.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares rose 5 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and issued FY18 forecast.
- PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares rose 5 percent to $11.86 in pre-market trading after slipping 3.09 percent on Tuesday.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) rose 4.6 percent to $27.60 in pre-market trading after declining 21.85 percent on Tuesday.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 4.5 percent to $6.07 in pre-market trading after falling 2.43 percent on Tuesday.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares rose 4.4 percent to $16.54 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.38 percent on Tuesday.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: IBN) shares rose 4.1 percent to $10.33 in pre-market trading after falling 2.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares rose 4.1 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading after declining 4.89 percent on Tuesday.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) rose 4 percent to $60.31 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM) shares fell 13.3 percent to $21.40 in pre-market trading after reporting weak FY2018 guidance following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 73 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales were $363 million, beating estimates by $23 million.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) fell 11.6 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) shares fell 9.2 percent to $4.70. Minerva Neurosciences reports enrollment of first patient in Phase 2b trial comparing MIN-202 vs Quetiapine.
- Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) fell 7.7 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading. Devon Energy reported Q4 earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.983 billion.
- Five Oaks Investment Corp (NYSE: OAKS) fell 7.3 percent to $3.07 in pre-market trading.
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) fell 6.5 percent to $28.75 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 6.2 percent to $10.24 in pre-market trading after declining 4.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 5.1 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Big 5 Sporting is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 27.
- Tata Motors Limited (ADR) (NYSE: TTM) shares fell 4.8 percent to $27.25 in pre-market trading.
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) fell 4.5 percent to $35.91 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) shares fell 4.3 percent to $54.50 in pre-market trading despite delivering a fourth quarter earnings beat.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 3.2 percent to $40.76 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Match Group from Overweight to Neutral.
- Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) fell 3 percent to $56 in pre-market trading.
