Mid-Day Market Update: Fogo De Chao Gains On Acquisition News; Ubiquiti Networks Shares Slide

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.73 percent to 25,036.28 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.17 percent to 7,251.62. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.37 percent to 2,722.21.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Tuesday, the technology shares climbed 0.42 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), up 6 percent, and Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT), up 6 percent.

In trading on Tuesday, basic materials shares fell 1.32 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included BHP Billiton plc (ADR) (NYSE: BBL), down 6 percent, and BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) down 5 percent.

Top Headline

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.

The company said it earned $1.33 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $136.3 billion versus expectations of $1.37 per share on revenue of $134.9 billion.

Walmart's online sales climbed 23 percent during the holiday quarter.

Equities Trading UP

Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ: FOGO) shares shot up 25 percent to $15.70 after the company agreed to be acquired by Rhône for $15.75 per share in cash.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) got a boost, shooting up 22 percent to $23.65 as the company announced plans to collaborate with Abbvie on treatments for Alzheimer's disease.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares were also up, gaining 25 percent to $1.77 following preliminary data from the Cytisine Phase I/II multi-dose, PK/PD clinical study.

Equities Trading DOWN

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) shares dropped 33 percent to $9.75. MiMedx postponed release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results. The company’s board has engaged independent legal and accounting advisors to conduct an internal investigation into current and prior -period matters relating to allegations and certain sales and distribution practices at the company.

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) were down 26 percent to $54.80 following earlier 8-K highlighting SEC subpoenas to the company requesting documents related to 'range of topics' including accounting practices, financial info, auditors and international trade practices.

Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) was down, falling around 16 percent to $10.00 after the company reported Q4 sales and issued a weak FY17 sales forecast.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.31 percent to $61.87 while gold traded down 1 percent to $1,342.70.

Silver traded down 0.63 percent Tuesday to $16.69, while copper fell 1.62 percent to $3.2155.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.45 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.79 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index surged 0.32 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.67 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.54 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.28 percent.

Economics

The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.