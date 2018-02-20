Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 20, 2018 8:00am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 29.1 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after Albertsons announced plans to acquire the rest of Rite Aid that isn't being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance.
  • Five Oaks Investment Corp (NYSE: OAKS) shares rose 17 percent to $3.87 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.16 percent on Friday.
  • DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 11.3 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a new agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Manhattan.
  • Pernix Therapeutics Holdings IncG (NASDAQ: PTX) shares rose 9.6 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading. Pernix Therapeutics reported the launch of authorized generic version of Treximet by its subsidiary Macoven Pharma.
  • Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) rose 8.2 percent to $11.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 7.2 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after falling 5.44 percent on Friday.
  • Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 7.1 percent to $9.36 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 6.4 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.33 percent on Friday.
  • NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 6.2 percent to $125.86 in pre-market trading after Qualcomm increased acquisition offer for NXP Semiconductors to $127.50 per share.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 5.4 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.66 percent on Friday.
  • Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares rose 4.4 percent to $117.18 in pre-market trading after declining 2.07 percent on Friday.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 4.1 percent to $4.93 in pre-market trading after slipping 6.32 percent on Friday.
  • Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares rose 4 percent to $2.11 in pre-market trading after falling 3.79 percent on Friday.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) rose 3.8 percent to $135.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.26 percent on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares fell 11.2 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.7 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading after declining 33.37 percent on Friday.
  • DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 7.2 percent to $23.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.11 percent on Friday.
  • Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) fell 6.2 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading after declining 11.02 percent on Friday.
  • Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX) fell 5.5 percent to $4.62 in pre-market trading.
  • BHP Billiton plc (ADR) (NYSE: BBL) fell 4.8 percent to $41.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported half-year results.
  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) shares fell 4.8 percent to $9.95 in pre-market trading after slipping 2.70 percent on Friday.
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) fell 4.3 percent to $19.55 in the pre-market trading session. Citigroup downgraded Snap from Neutral to Sell.
  • Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 4.3 percent to $128.30 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Shire from Overweight to Neutral.
  • Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BSPM) fell 4.2 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.16 percent on Friday.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 4 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.75 percent on Friday.
  • HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE: HSBC) shares fell 3.9 percent to $51.74 following 2017 results.
  • BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) fell 3.6 percent to $46.94 in pre-market trading following half-year results.
  • WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 3.6 percent to $98.79 in pre-market trading after rising 3.34 percent on Friday.
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 3.6 percent to $14 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.48 percent on Friday.
  • Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 2.5 percent to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 sales and issued a weak FY17 sales forecast.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALB + ADMS)

The Alzheimer's Drug Pipeline: High Failure Rates In Research On An Increasingly Common Disease
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 30, 2018
10 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2018
11 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RAD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.