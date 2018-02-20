30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 29.1 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after Albertsons announced plans to acquire the rest of Rite Aid that isn't being sold to Walgreens Boots Alliance.
- Five Oaks Investment Corp (NYSE: OAKS) shares rose 17 percent to $3.87 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.16 percent on Friday.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 11.3 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a new agreement with Jaguar Land Rover Manhattan.
- Pernix Therapeutics Holdings IncG (NASDAQ: PTX) shares rose 9.6 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading. Pernix Therapeutics reported the launch of authorized generic version of Treximet by its subsidiary Macoven Pharma.
- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) rose 8.2 percent to $11.98 in pre-market trading.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 7.2 percent to $2.98 in pre-market trading after falling 5.44 percent on Friday.
- Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 7.1 percent to $9.36 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 6.4 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.33 percent on Friday.
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 6.2 percent to $125.86 in pre-market trading after Qualcomm increased acquisition offer for NXP Semiconductors to $127.50 per share.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) rose 5.4 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.66 percent on Friday.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) shares rose 4.4 percent to $117.18 in pre-market trading after declining 2.07 percent on Friday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 4.1 percent to $4.93 in pre-market trading after slipping 6.32 percent on Friday.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares rose 4 percent to $2.11 in pre-market trading after falling 3.79 percent on Friday.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) rose 3.8 percent to $135.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.26 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares fell 11.2 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 9.7 percent to $10.35 in pre-market trading after declining 33.37 percent on Friday.
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 7.2 percent to $23.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.11 percent on Friday.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) fell 6.2 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading after declining 11.02 percent on Friday.
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KERX) fell 5.5 percent to $4.62 in pre-market trading.
- BHP Billiton plc (ADR) (NYSE: BBL) fell 4.8 percent to $41.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported half-year results.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE: AU) shares fell 4.8 percent to $9.95 in pre-market trading after slipping 2.70 percent on Friday.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) fell 4.3 percent to $19.55 in the pre-market trading session. Citigroup downgraded Snap from Neutral to Sell.
- Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 4.3 percent to $128.30 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Shire from Overweight to Neutral.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BSPM) fell 4.2 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.16 percent on Friday.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 4 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.75 percent on Friday.
- HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE: HSBC) shares fell 3.9 percent to $51.74 following 2017 results.
- BHP Billiton Limited (ADR) (NYSE: BHP) fell 3.6 percent to $46.94 in pre-market trading following half-year results.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 3.6 percent to $98.79 in pre-market trading after rising 3.34 percent on Friday.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 3.6 percent to $14 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.48 percent on Friday.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 2.5 percent to $11.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 sales and issued a weak FY17 sales forecast.
