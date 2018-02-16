46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares climbed 36.92 percent to close at $4.45 on Thursday.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares rose 30.67 percent to close at $2.94. Ameri100 disclosed that it has secured a competitive big data win with Maiden RE.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares surged 29.14 percent to close at $17.95 on Thursday after the pharmaceutical company that focuses on maternal health, announced an update for its therapy to reduce the risk of preterm birth in certain at-risk women called Makena. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Makena for pregnant women with one baby and who spontaneously delivered one preterm baby in the past.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) climbed 27.71 percent to close at $6.96 after dipping 42.39 percent on Wednesday.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 24.25 percent to close at $45.85 after issuing strong guidance following a fourth quarter earnings beat. A 13F filing from George Soros also showed an increased stake in the company.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares rose 22.22 percent to close at $3.63.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) jumped 18.69 percent to close at $2.35 after the company announced the FDA approval of partner's product utilizing QuickShot Auto Injector.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) climbed 18.02 percent to close at $15.52.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) shares rose 17.34 percent to close at $25.71 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) gained 17.31 percent to close at $9.15 as the company posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares rose 16.67 percent to close at $7.00.
- Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) jumped 14.79 percent to close at $31.05.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) rose 14.75 percent to close at $3.19 on Thursday after gaining 1.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) rose 14.35 percent to close at $2.63 on Thursday after gaining 1.32 percent on Wednesday.
- ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) climbed 14.3 percent to close at $48.29.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares gained 13.79 percent to close at $7.26.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) jumped 13.22 percent to close at $2.57 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) rose 13.21 percent to close at $36.00 after the company posted upbeat Q4 profit.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares gained 13.06 percent to close at $67.10.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) shares rose 11.28 percent to close at $22.59. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolarityTE with an Overweight rating.
- A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ: SHLM) shares gained 10.61 percent to close at $42.75. LyondellBasell announced plans to purchase A. Schulman in a $2.25 billion deal.
- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) gained 10.15 percent to close at $17.90 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) jumped 8.82 percent to close at $19.13 after releasing fourth quarter earnings. A 13F filing from Soros shows an increased stake in the company.
- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) rose 8.58 percent to close at $43.79 following strong Q4 results.
- Ares Management LP (NYSE: ARES) shares gained 7.71 percent to close at $24.45 following Q4 results.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 7.66 percent to close at $20.81 after a 13F revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a new 19 million share stake in the company.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) gained 4.73 percent to close at $44.08 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also announced it will add $25 billion to its buyback plan.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares gained 4.13 percent to close at $42.40. TripAdvisor reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on total sales of $321 million.
Losers
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares dipped 27.08 percent to close at $2.37 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices priced its 9 million share public offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) declined 19.67 percent to close at $2.41 after the company reported earnings for the first quarter.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) slipped 17.94 percent to close at $18.75. Textainer Group posted upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- CAI International Inc (NYSE: CAI) shares dropped 16.7 percent to close at $22.20. CAI International reported upbeat Q4 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Live Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares fell 15.51 percent to close at $13.29 following quarterly results.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares tumbled 15.22 percent to close at $2.925 on Thursday.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) dropped 14.89 percent to close at $4.00. National Holdings reported a Q4 loss of $0.65 per share on sales of $50.08 million.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares fell 14.81 percent to close at $2.07.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares dropped 14.7 percent to close at $4.76.
- Triton International Limited (NASDAQ: TRTN) shares fell 13.52 percent to close at $28.60.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) declined 12.89 percent to close at $2.77 after announcing launch of public offering of Class A and B units.
- TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) fell 12.86 percent to close at $37.48 after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to close facility in Visalia, Calif.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) shares declined 12.83 percent to close at $43.095 following Q4 results.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares dropped 12.4 percent to close at $4.07.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 11.9 percent to close at $1.85. QuickLogic reported a Q4 loss of $0.04 per share on revenue of $3 million.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) slipped 11.43 percent to close at $1.86.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 8.54 percent to close at $15.52 on Thursday. Fossil shares soared higher by more than 60 percent Wednesday after the company posted better-than-feared fourth-quarter earnings and 2018 guidance.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares fell 4.9 percent to close at $57.67 despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
