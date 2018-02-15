22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) shares rose 19.4 percent to $16.60 in pre-market trading after the pharmaceutical company that focuses on maternal health, announced an update for its therapy to reduce the risk of preterm birth in certain at-risk women called Makena. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Makena for pregnant women with one baby and who spontaneously delivered one preterm baby in the past.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) shares rose 19 percent to $24.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.73 percent on Wednesday.
- Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares rose 18.1 percent to $48.10 in pre-market trading. TripAdvisor reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on total sales of $321 million.
- Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares rose 15.9 percent to $42.75 in pre-market trading after issuing strong guidance following a fourth quarter earnings beat. A 13F filing from George Soros also showed an increased stake in the company.
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANTH) rose 14.5 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after surging 10.49 percent on Wednesday.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) rose 11.1 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced the FDA approval of partner's product utilizing QuickShot Auto Injector.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 9.7 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) rose 8 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) rose 7.8 percent to $18.95 in pre-market trading after releasing fourth quarter earnings. A 13F filing from Soros shows an increased stake in the company.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) rose 7.5 percent to $45.23 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also announced it will add $25 billion to its buyback plan.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 7 percent to $20.67 in pre-market trading after a 13F revealed Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway took a new 19 million share stake in the company.
- DRDGOLD Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: DRD) shares rose 6.8 percent to $3.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.07 percent on Wednesday.
- Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) rose 5.8 percent to $15.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.99 percent on Wednesday.
- Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) rose 4.7 percent to $144.00 in pre-market trading. Shopify is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
Losers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 30.8 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after announcing launch of public offering of Class A and B units.
- Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 25.5 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Avid Bioservices priced its 9 million share public offering of common stock at $2.25 per share.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 11.1 percent to $6.65 in the pre-market trading session after reporting strong quarterly results.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) fell 10.4 percent to $5 in pre-market trading after surging 16.01 percent on Wednesday.
- NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares fell 8.8 percent to $55.30 in pre-market trading despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares fell 7.2 percent to $44.85 in pre-market trading after rising 7.33 percent on Wednesday.
- TreeHouse Foods Inc.. (NYSE: THS) fell 7.1 percent to $39.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results and announced plans to close facility in Visalia, Calif.
- Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE: FSP) fell 6.3 percent to $8.01 in pre-market trading after dipping 10.28 percent on Wednesday.
