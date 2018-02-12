32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Amber Road Inc (NYSE: AMBR) shares surged 43.4 percent to $9.88. E2open proposed to acquire Amber Road for $10.50 per share in cash in a transaction valued at over $300 million.
- CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) shares jumped 35.8 percent to $5.95.
- CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) shares climbed 31.3 percent to $40.47 after the company agreed to be acquired by General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) for $40.75 per share in cash.
- Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) shares rose 18.1 percent to $6.02. Eastside Distilling disclosed that Republic National Distributing Company has commenced distribution of EAST’s newly launched Redneck Riviera Whiskey in South Dakota.
- Jamba, Inc. (NASDAQ: JMBA) shares gained 14.6 percent to $8.32. Jamba reported a 5.3 percent gain in system-wide comp. store sales. The company expects FY18 sales of $68 million to $70 million and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $16 million. Jamba disclosed that it is in process of completing financial statements for FY ended January 2, 2018.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: COLL) shares climbed 12.1 percent to $24.40 after gaining 3.67 percent on Friday.
- Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) gained 12 percent to $16.35. KeyBanc upgraded TimkenSteel from Sector Weight to Overweight.
- iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) climbed 10.8 percent to $13.69.
- Fonar Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR) rose 9.7 percent to $25.35 following Q2 results.
- Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ICLK) gained 9.4 percent to $5.70. iClick Interactive Asia Group received the Advertising Agency Authorization Certificate from Baidu for its native advertisements of news feed advertising in 2018.
- Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) jumped 9.3 percent to $4.00. The China based nano-cap's stock has fallen more than 15 percent over the past three trading sessions but the company's chairman issued an open letter to shareholders on Monday. The letter highlighted a series of corporate developments and how it plans on focusing on "high growth opportunities" ahead.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares gained 8.6 percent to $2.27 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 7.9 percent to $17.31 after gaining 7.79 percent on Friday.
- Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) climbed 7.6 percent to $5.78. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Sunrun with an Outperform rating.
- ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) gained 7.6 percent to $3.99.
- Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) climbed 6.5 percent to $8.25 after gaining 1.31 percent on Friday.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares gained 6 percent to $3.93 after surging 21.64 percent on Friday.
- Mechel PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MTL) gained 5.9 percent to $4.68 after falling 2.00 percent on Friday.
Losers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) tumbled 16.1 percent to $2.43.
- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) dropped 14.4 percent to $10.10. Sapiens Intl narrowed its FY2017 sales guidance and issued a weak FY18 sales forecast.
- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) shares fell 13.7 percent to $12.71.
- Qumu Corp (NASDAQ: QUMU) declined 13.4 percent to $1.94 as the company issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and FY 2017.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) shares dropped 9.6 percent to $5.73 after gaining 4.93 percent on Friday.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) declined 9.6 percent to $12.73. Abeona Therapeutics disclosed that it has received the FDA Orphan Drug designation for ABO-202.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) slipped 9.5 percent to $167.15.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) shares fell 9.3 percent to $7.44.
- Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares declined 9.2 percent to $37.85.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) fell 8.5 percent to $24.58. Wedbush downgraded Lumber Liquidators from Outperform to Neutral.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) dropped 7.9 percent to $4.67. ChromaDex projects to report Q4 net revenue of around $7.5 million and operating of $8.5 million to $9.5 million.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) fell 7.1 percent to $34.23. Jefferies downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from Buy to Underperform.
- Determine Inc (NASDAQ: DTRM) declined 4.6 percent to $1.66. Maxim Group downgraded Determine from Hold to Sell.
