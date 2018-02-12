A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Treasury budget report for January is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 264 points to 24,431.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 27.75 points to 2,646.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 64.25 points to 6,480.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.34 percent to trade at $63.63 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 1.72 percent to trade at $60.22 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.54 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 1.47 percent and German DAX 30 index climbing 1.78 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.06 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.45 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.32 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.16 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.78 percent and India’s BSE Sensex surged 0.87 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

WWE shares rose 2.96 percent to close at $34.84 on Friday.

Breaking news