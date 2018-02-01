31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 23.2 percent to $2.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.40 percent on Wednesday.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 15.2 percent to $2.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported winning of key patents in Europe and China for innovative metallic fuel design.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 11.5 percent to $3.99 after the company disclosed that it has expanded portfolio with Loblaws and Sobeys, the largest grocery retailers across Canada.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) rose 10.4 percent to $44.80 in pre-market trading. eBay posted in-line quarterly earnings and issued a strong forecast for the full year. eBay also announced a deal with Dutch payments company Adyen.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares rose 10.1 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after reporting immuno-oncology trial collab with AstraZeneca.
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 9.4 percent to $5.26 in pre-market trading after the company posted strong quarterly profit.
- Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares rose 8.5 percent to $77.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Northland Securities upgraded Qorvo from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) rose 7.7 percent to $3.21 in pre-market trading after surging 5.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares rose 6.8 percent to $12.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) rose 6.8 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE: ST) rose 6.7 percent to $60 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly results.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 6.6 percent to $19.80 in pre-market trading after declining 5.83 percent on Wednesday.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) rose 6.4 percent to $177.59 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) rose 5.6 percent to $15.52 in pre-market trading. CNH Industrial and Microsoft disclosed a strategic partnership for connected industrial and commercial vehicles. CNH Industrial and Monsanto Subsidiary The Climate Corporation also announced partnership to deliver two way data sharing.
- InfraREIT Inc (NYSE: HIFR) shares rose 5.4 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading. InfraREIT, is expected to release Q4 financial results on Thursday, Mar. 1, 2018.
- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) rose 5.1 percent to $125.55 in pre-market trading following Q4 earnings.
- Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) rose 4.8 percent to $35.10 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results. QIAGEN reported a deal to buy STAT-Dx and announced a $200 million buyback plan.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares rose 3.6 percent to $38.80 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) rose 2.2 percent to $190.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings. December monthly active users were up 14 percent year-over-year to 1.4 billion.
Losers
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) fell 9.3 percent to $19.11 in the pre-market trading session after the company cut its FY17 adjusted earnings outlook.
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 8.5 percent to $78.11 in pre-market trading. Paypal posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak first-quarter earnings guidance. PayPal’s former parent company eBay announced a deal with Dutch payments company Adyen.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) fell 8 percent to $12.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.71 percent on Wednesday. Riot Blockchain reported adjournment of annual meeting of stockholders.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) fell 6.5 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after surging 13.59 percent on Wednesday.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) fell 6.2 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.90 percent on Wednesday.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (ADR) (NYSE: NVO) shares fell 5.1 percent to $52.70 following weaker-than-expected Q4 results.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell 5 percent to $3.04 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.35 percent on Wednesday.
- Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) fell 3.8 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after rising 2.58 percent on Wednesday.
- Vodafone Group Plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: VOD) shares fell 3.5 percent to $31.11 in pre-market trading after rising 0.50 percent on Wednesday.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) shares fell 3.3 percent to $197.70 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings. The company also announced plans to buy a 33 percent stake in Ant Financial.
- Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) fell 3.2 percent to $3.33 in pre-market trading. Fusion announced its upsized public offering of 11.25 million shares at $3.20 per share.
- Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ: NVFY) shares fell 3.1 percent to $2.20 in pre-market trading after rising 2.25 percent on Wednesday.
