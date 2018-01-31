25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Cascadian Therapeutics Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: CASC) rose 69 percent to $9.97 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for $10 per share in cash.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares rose 41.8 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed the sale of 617.988K ordinary shares and 282.694 ADS to Redstone YYL Mgmt. Ltd. for $1,897,860.09.
- Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) shares rose 21 percent to $64.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter earnings and issued a strong FY18 guidance. The company also reported the purchase of Lifetouch for $825 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 11.5 percent to $3.89 in pre-market trading after surging 14.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) rose 9.2 percent to $49.50 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) rose 8.8 percent to $28.36 in pre-market trading. NRG Energy is expected to release Q4 results on March 1.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BSPM) rose 8.7 percent to $3.26 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.09 percent on Tuesday.
- DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DPW) rose 8.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading. DPW Holdings' subsidiary, Super Crypto Mining announced plans to launch Cloud Mining.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares rose 8.4 percent to $128.69 in the pre-market trading session after reporting third quarter earnings results. The company issued strong revenue forecast for the current quarter.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) rose 7.8 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares rose 7.2 percent to $11.51 in pre-market trading after announcing the company has entered into a multi-year patent license agreement with Marquardt.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares rose 6.4 percent to $9.30 in pre-market trading after falling 17.55 percent on Tuesday.
- Line Corp (ADR) (NYSE: LN) rose 5.5 percent to $48.05 in pre-market trading following consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.
- Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) rose 5.3 percent to $34.42 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) rose 4.4 percent to $0.720 after the company disclosed that its pegunigalsidase received Fast Track designation from the FDA.
Losers
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 34.1 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after the company reported clinical hold on BPX-501 trials in the US.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares fell 15.8 percent to $20.74 after the company reported preliminary results for its second quarter. Supermicro named Kevin Bauer as CFO.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 13.3 percent to $2.08 in the pre-market trading session. My Size announced a mixed offering of stock and warrants.
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) shares fell 9.9 percent to $25.51 in pre-market trading despite a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. The company issued weak first quarter earnings and sales guidance. Juniper also reported a $2 billion buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.18 per share.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) fell 8.9 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after rising 7.07 percent on Tuesday.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) shares fell 7.8 percent to $4.39 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares fell 6.7 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading. Syros priced 4.19 million shares of common stock at $9.55 per share.
- Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: CACC) shares fell 6.2 percent to $340.00 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 earnings.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 4.9 percent to $6.67 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. One Equity Partners reported a deal to buy majority stake in media solutions from Ericsson,
- Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) fell 5.1 percent to $48 in pre-market trading.
