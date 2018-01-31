35 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares surged 22.63 percent to close at $5.69 on Tuesday.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares rose 18.77 percent to close at $8.29.
- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBRG) shares gained 18.64 percent to close at $3.50.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares rose 13.73 percent to close at $3.48.
- Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ) shares gained 12.17 percent to close at $13.00.
- China Cord Blood Corp (NYSE: CO) climbed 11.59 percent to close at $9.92.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares gained 10.78 percent to close at $139.85.
- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD) shares jumped 9.94 percent to close at $35.95. SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) announced plans to acquire Callidus Software for $36 per share.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) surged 9.59 percent to close at $15.08. Extreme Networks will replace Time Inc. (NYSE: TIME) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, February 1.
- Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: GNBC) gained 8.66 percent to close at $23.85. Green Bancorpwill replace Healthcare Services Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on Monday, February 5.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) shares surged 8.07 percent to close at $149.48 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) rose 7.07 percent to close at $46.52 after the company confirmed advanced discussions with Blackstone regarding potential partnership in Financial & Risk business.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) rose 6.79 percent to close at $4.325. MobileIron and Google Cloud announced plans to partner on joint commerce solution to deploy, secure, and manage cloud services.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) shares rose 5.78 percent to close at $85.15 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) gained 4.75 percent to close at $16.31. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will replace Bank Mutual Corp. in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, February 2, 2018.
Losers
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) shares dipped 19.64 percent to close at $4.91 on Tuesday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dropped 17.55 percent to close at $8.74.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares slipped 14.73 percent to close at $2.20 after falling 13.71 percent on Monday.
- Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) dropped 14.28 percent to close at $24.07. Parsley Energy expects Q4 CapEx of $410 million to $420 million and FY17 CapEx of $1.2 billion.
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) shares dropped 14.19 percent to close at $91.96 on Tuesday after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) tumbled 13.29 percent to close at $116.40 . Polaris posted in-line Q4 earnings, but issued weak sales forecast for FY 2018.
- Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) slipped 9.38 percent to close at $62.70 after reporting preliminary FY17 sales of $341.5 million-$343.5 million. EPS is expected to come in at $1.54-$1.58. The company also announced a 4 million-share common stock offering.
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) fell 8.58 percent to close at $49.73. Metlife said it expects to report net income in the $2 billion-$2.1 billion range. Adjusted earnings are to come in the $650 million-$700 million range. MetLife also postponed its Q4 earnings report to Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares tumbled 8.31 percent to close at $13.02 after reporting weak first-quarter guidance despite delivering a fourth-quarter sales beat. EPS fell in-line with analyst estimates at 19 cents. The company sees a first-quarter adjusted EPS loss between 12 and 19 cents, with sales in the $41 million-$47 million range.
- Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) shares fell 8.05 percent to close at $68.50 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares dropped 8.05 percent to close at $50.84 after the company expects decline in full-year motorcycle shipments.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) fell 6.88 percent to close at $61.71 after Renesas dismissed reports that it is in talks to buy Maxim.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) dropped 6.44 percent to close at $3.63 as the company announced plans to cut workforce by 13 percent.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares fell 6.36 percent to close at $17.36. Aluminum Corp Of China projects 2017 net profit to rise around 239 percent year-over-year.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) dipped 6.32 percent to close at $4.45. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from Market Perform to Underperform.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 6.17 percent to close at $38.61. Vertical Group initiated coverage on United States Steel with a Sell rating.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) dropped 5.18 percent to close at $88.61. Sidoti downgraded iRobot from Buy to Neutral.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) slipped 5.16 percent to close at $76.13 on Tuesday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 4.49 percent to close at $3.83. Amarin reported a proposed public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) dropped 4.37 percent to close at $46.21 following weak quarterly earnings.
Posted-In: Movers From Yesterday Yesterday's Gainers Yesterday's LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.