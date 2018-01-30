28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 14.1 percent to $5.03 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.80 percent on Monday.
- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD) shares rose 11.2 percent to $36.35 in pre-market trading. SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) announced plans to acquire Callidus Software for $36 per share.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 11.1 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.36 percent on Monday.
- Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) shares rose 8.6 percent to $21.80 in pre-market trading after declining 0.59 percent on Monday.
- Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) rose 6.6 percent to $46.32 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed advanced discussions with Blackstone regarding potential partnership in Financial & Risk business.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) rose 6.3 percent to $14.63 in pre-market trading. Extreme Networks will replace Time Inc. (NYSE: TIME) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, February 1.
- Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares rose 5.5 percent to $8.88 in pre-market trading after slipping 6.24 percent on Monday.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) shares rose 5.1 percent to $145.30 in the pre-market trading session after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ) rose 5 percent to $12.17 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.46 percent on Monday.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 5 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 12.06 percent on Monday.
- Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) rose 4.5 percent to $39.22 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 earnings and raised its FY 2018 earnings guidance.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) rose 3.5 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.15 percent on Monday.
- Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) rose 3.3 percent to $152 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and raised its FY 2018 guidance.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) rose 3.2 percent to $36.40 after gaining 0.83 percent on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) fell 12.3 percent to $58.10 in pre-market trading after Renesas dismissed reports that it is in talks to buy Maxim.
- Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) fell 10.9 percent to $43.06 in the pre-market trading session after reporting 2017 financial results.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares fell 8.4 percent to $13.01 in pre-market trading after reporting weak first-quarter guidance despite delivering a fourth-quarter sales beat. EPS fell in-line with analyst estimates at 19 cents. The company sees a first-quarter adjusted EPS loss between 12 and 19 cents, with sales in the $41 million-$47 million range.
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) fell 7.9 percent to $50.11 in pre-market trading. Metlife said it expects to report net income in the $2 billion-$2.1 billion range. Adjusted earnings are to come in the $650 million-$700 million range. MetLife also postponed its Q4 earnings report to Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares fell 7.2 percent to $51.32 in pre-market trading after the company expects decline in full-year motorcycle shipments.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) shares fell 7.1 percent to $35 in pre-market trading.
- Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 6.5 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading. Amarin reported a proposed public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) fell 4.8 percent to $144.11 in pre-market trading after rising 0.28 percent on Monday.
- Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: WYN) shares fell 4.1 percent to $120.00.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares fell 3.8 percent to $79.68 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.82 percent on Monday.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) fell 3.2 percent to $36.50 in pre-market trading after rising 20.81 percent on Monday.
- GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) fell 3.2 percent to $73.07 in pre-market trading. Barclays downgraded GrubHub from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares fell 3.1 percent to $17.97 in pre-market trading. Aluminum Corp Of China projects 2017 net profit to rise around 239 percent year-over-year.
- Compugen Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: CGEN) fell 3.1 percent to $3.20 after gaining 3.12 percent on Monday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.