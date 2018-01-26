Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2018 8:28am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares rose 30.3 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading after surging 12.18 percent on Thursday.
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares rose 6 percent to $47.90 as the company reported a big Q4 earnings beat.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares rose 14.1 percent to $3.25 in the pre-market trading session after falling 4.69 percent on Thursday.
  • Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK) rose 10 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.09 percent on Thursday.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 10.4 percent to $6.15 in pre-market trading. Nomura initiated coverage on Redhill Biopharma with a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target.
  • Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 10 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after surging 15.50 percent on Thursday.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 9.9 percent to $151.20 in pre-market trading. Dell is exploring a number of strategic alternatives, including an IPO and transaction to buy VMware, Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) rose 9.5 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.80 percent on Thursday.
  • Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 8.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Pareteum Europe has been awarded a guaranteed €8.7 million contract for managed service platform over 5 years.
  • ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 8.4 percent to $6.61 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.51 percent on Thursday.
  • 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) rose 7.2 percent to $17.25 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday..
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) shares rose 7.2 percent to $94.75 in pre-market trading. Dell is exploring a number of strategic alternatives, including an IPO and transaction to buy VMware, Wall Street Journal reported.
  • China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) shares rose 6.1 percent to $62.01 in pre-market trading after surging 5.51 percent on Thursday.
  • B2Gold Corp (NYSE: BTG) rose 5.8 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.01 percent on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 16.4 percent to $6.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.024 percent on Thursday.
  • Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 9.2 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading market trading after gaining 58.60 percent on Thursday.
  • GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) shares fell 5.5 percent to $26.99in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of ADSs.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell 5.1 percent to $57.50 in pre-market trading. Starbucks reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 4.5 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Underweight.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares fell 4.3 percent to $74.01 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares fell 3.9 percent to $52.10 in pre-market trading. E*TRADE reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per share on revenue of $637 million.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTG + BBBY)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Archer Daniels Midland And Bed Bath & Beyond
Earnings Season: Your Guide To When Each Sector Reports
Analyst Echoes Predictions Amazon Will Buy Retailer: 'Downtrodden Big Box, Department Store Player'
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Down, Analysts Chilly After Q3 Report
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LMFA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.