21 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) shares rose 30.3 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading after surging 12.18 percent on Thursday.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) shares rose 6 percent to $47.90 as the company reported a big Q4 earnings beat.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) shares rose 14.1 percent to $3.25 in the pre-market trading session after falling 4.69 percent on Thursday.
- Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK) rose 10 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.09 percent on Thursday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 10.4 percent to $6.15 in pre-market trading. Nomura initiated coverage on Redhill Biopharma with a Buy rating and a $18.00 price target.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) rose 10 percent to $4.18 in pre-market trading after surging 15.50 percent on Thursday.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 9.9 percent to $151.20 in pre-market trading. Dell is exploring a number of strategic alternatives, including an IPO and transaction to buy VMware, Wall Street Journal reported.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) rose 9.5 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.80 percent on Thursday.
- Pareteum Corp (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 8.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading. Pareteum Europe has been awarded a guaranteed €8.7 million contract for managed service platform over 5 years.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 8.4 percent to $6.61 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.51 percent on Thursday.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) rose 7.2 percent to $17.25 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday..
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) shares rose 7.2 percent to $94.75 in pre-market trading. Dell is exploring a number of strategic alternatives, including an IPO and transaction to buy VMware, Wall Street Journal reported.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) shares rose 6.1 percent to $62.01 in pre-market trading after surging 5.51 percent on Thursday.
- B2Gold Corp (NYSE: BTG) rose 5.8 percent to $3.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.01 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 16.4 percent to $6.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.024 percent on Thursday.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 9.2 percent to $2.57 in pre-market trading market trading after gaining 58.60 percent on Thursday.
- GDS Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: GDS) shares fell 5.5 percent to $26.99in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of public offering of ADSs.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell 5.1 percent to $57.50 in pre-market trading. Starbucks reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 4.5 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from Neutral to Underweight.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) shares fell 4.3 percent to $74.01 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly sales.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) shares fell 3.9 percent to $52.10 in pre-market trading. E*TRADE reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64 per share on revenue of $637 million.
