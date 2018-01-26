44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares surged 68.88 percent to close at $28.71. Menlo Therapeutics prices its IPO at $17 per share.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares surged 58.6 percent to close at $3.41 on Thursday. Lightbridge and Framatome reported a 50-50 joint venture to develop, license and sell nuclear fuel assemblies based on Lightbridge metallic fuel technology.
- Key Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTEC) shares climbed 49.77 percent to close at $26.60 as Duravant announced plans to purchase Key Technology at $26.75 per share in cash.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares rose 41.26 percent to close at $3.80.
- Oragenics Inc (NYSE: OGEN) shares gained 37.32 percent to close at $2.87.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares gained 27.39 percent to close at $14.65after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced an offering of 13.04 million shares at a cost of $11.50 per share, which represents Wednesday's closing price.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares gained 26.1 percent to close at $6.57 on Thursday.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares rose 21.35 percent to close at $8.24 following Q2 results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares surged 19.63 percent to close at $3.23 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences announced the sale of 10 Sequel Systems to BGI Genomics.
- TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares rose 17.71 percent to close at $33.56 after reporting Q3 results.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) climbed 15.5 percent to close at $3.80. Future Fintech entered into an agreement with Digipay to have 60 percent of its digital assets associated with blockchain development project DCON acquired by the company.
- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: IIJI) gained 15.38 percent to close at $11.25 on Thursday.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares rose 14.7 percent to close at $27.78.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 14.57 percent to close at $4.09. Northland Securities upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares gained 13.43 percent to close at $2.45.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) jumped 12.92 percent to close at $11.80. Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) acquired the exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Karyopharm Therapeutics' KPT-350 therapy for the treatment of certain neurological and neurodegenerative conditions.
- Summit Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares rose 12.86 percent to close at $13.78 after the company disclosed that ezutromisd significantly reduced muscle damage in DMD patients in 24-week interim data.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) rose 12.35 percent to close at $127.01 after reporting a big first quarter earnings and sales beat.
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares gained 12.17 percent to close at $6.45 on Thursday.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) jumped 10.51 percent to close at $6.10.
- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) shares rose 8.97 percent to close at $70.19 following a first quarter earnings beat.
- One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ: OHGI) shares rose 7.69 percent to close at $2.38. One Horizon Group announced the acquisition of 123Wish on Wednesday.
- Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares rose 7.8 percent to close at $30.00 on Thursday after falling 2.56 percent on Wednesday.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) rose 5.52 percent to close at $17.02 after the company reported an agreement with Verizon to expand gunshot detection through city street lights.
Losers
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares tumbled 33.92 percent to close at $1.50 on Thursday. ConforMIS priced its 13.33 million share offering at $1.50 per share.
- Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) dipped 29.16 percent to close at $9.11 after the company lowered its FY17 forecast.
- Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL) fell 20.56 percent to close at $24.81after the company cut its FY17 guidance. The company also disclosed that it is exploring a series of strategic initiatives for some of its assets.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares dropped 16.05 percent to close at $17.21.
- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) shares declined 14.94 percent to close at $2.05.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) fell 14.22 percent to close at $5.31. Ocular Therapeutix priced its 6.5 million share offering at $5 per share.
- Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) shares dropped 14.15 percent to close at $9.89. Laredo Petroleum reported a 29 percent rise in year-end proved reserve estimates.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares slipped 13.72 percent to close at $3.27.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) dipped 13.51 percent to close at $7.62 on Thursday.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares fell 13.21 percent to close at $10.12.
- Argos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARGS) fell 12.4 percent to close at $2.12.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares tumbled 12.12 percent to close at $4.35 on Thursday. KBS Fashion disclosed that its CEO Zheng has resigned for personal reasons.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) dropped 11.56 percent to close at $3.90. Novagold Resources reported a Q4 loss of $10 million.
- CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE: CRR) dipped 11.59 percent to close at $10.22.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares dropped 11.18 percent to close at $2.78 on Thursday.
- Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) shares fell 9.88 percent to close at $15.32. Range Resources projects 5-year CAGR of around 13 percent. The company also announced a 26 percent increase in proved resources as of December 31, 2017.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) slipped 9.72 percent to close at $9.75 on Thursday after climbing 8.54 percent on Wednesday.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares declined 8.76 percent to close at $33.21 after declining 2.91 percent on Wednesday.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) slipped 4.92 percent to close at $34.00. Albireo announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) shares fell 4.64 percent to close at $37.61 after the company reported Q3 results.
