32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) climbed 62.1 percent to $103.95. Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) announced plans to acquire Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, or $105 per share in cash.
- Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: VR) shares jumped 44.4 percent to $67.48 after American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) announced plans to acquire Validus for $68 per share in cash.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) gained 26.9 percent to $86.03 as the company agreed to be acquired for $87 per share in cash by Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG).
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 19.5 percent to $7.65.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) gained 16.6 percent to $4.99.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares rose 16.5 percent to $2.79.
- Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares gained 15.3 percent to $15.15. Array BioPharma disclosed that combination of encorafenib, binimetinib and cetuximab demonstrated an 8 month median progression-free survival in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer in updated safety lead-in results from BEACON Phase 3 trial.
- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) shares rose 13.3 percent to $33.30 after announcing $2.5 billion in financing from hedge funds including Elliott Management.
- Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) shares gained 12.7 percent to $29.30.
- Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE: AHL) shares rose 11.3 percent to $42.75.
- Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) surged 11.2 percent to $14.45 after dropping 4.62 percent on Friday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares jumped 10.1 percent to $19.55 after gaining 1.43 percent on Friday.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares gained 9.4 percent to $192.40 after dropping 3.38 percent on Friday.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) shares rose 9 percent to $53.60. Evercore ISI Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from In-Line to Outperform.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares gained 7.8 percent to $31.78.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) shares surged 7.5 percent to $2.16 after falling 10.27 percent on Friday.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) gained 5.8 percent to $19.02 after the company disclosed that it has received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for AMT-130 in Huntington's disease.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares rose 5 percent to $188.50 following strong Q4 results.
Losers
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) dropped 24.3 percent to $26.85 after the company lowered its forecast for the first quarter and also issued a weak outlook for the second quarter.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) declined 24 percent to $1.99. Recon Technology priced its 3.96 million share registered direct offering at $1.66 per share.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares fell 20.8 percent to $2.02. BioCryst Pharma and Idera Pharma announced plans to merge.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) dropped 17 percent to $2.46 after climbing 137.90 percent on Friday.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares fell 11.2 percent to $3.18. MagneGas reported $1 million of industrial gas sales in the fourth quarter.
- Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares slipped 11 percent to $3.37.
- Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) shares slipped 10.4 percent to $8.07.
- Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $5.22.
- US Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) shares dropped 10 percent to $2.15.
- ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) shares fell 8.4 percent to $11.35.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares declined 7.2 percent to $3.25.
- Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) shares fell 6.3 percent to $2.23.
- Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) slipped 4.1 percent to $45.85. Citigroup downgraded Inter Parfums from Buy to Neutral.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) shares 3.6 percent to $151.61. Goldman Sachs downgraded Palo Alto from Buy to Neutral.
