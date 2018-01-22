Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 States Most Affected By The Government Shutdown
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 22, 2018 11:17am   Comments
Share:
10 States Most Affected By The Government Shutdown
Related SPY
On This Day In Market History: The First ETF Debuts
The Market In 5 Minutes: Celgene Buys Juno, Netflix Earnings Preview, Eagles And Patriots Advance To Super Bowl
Technical Review And Outlook - January 18, 2018 (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
How High And Long Can This CAT Jump?
US Government Shutdowns: What's The Deal?
Technical Review And Outlook - January 18, 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

The United States is officially three days into the government shutdown. The shutdown marks the 19th time the government has been closed for business since 1976.

Height Securities analyst Stefanie Miller last week placed better than even odds (at 55 percent) that Monday's government-funding vote will be delayed again or fail outright.

So who's feeling the heat from this latest shutdown?

According to a report from WalletHub, red states on average are less affected than blue states when it comes to a government work stoppage.

govv_shutdown.png

A government shutdown means thousands of nonessential government personal will be furloughed.

Even the Air Force Academy has postponed their athletic events, with the Falcons men’s basketball team postponing their game against Fresno State on Saturday.

“In the event a solution is reached, the Academy will work to reschedule as many missed events as possible,” says a statement posted on the Air Force athletics website.

The market opened slightly lower Monday in anticipation for the vote scheduled to take place at 12 p.m. ET.

Related Links:

US Government Shutdowns: What's The Deal?

The Market In 5 Minutes: Government Shutdown, IBM's Sales Beat, Tobacco Stock Upgrades

Posted-In: Air Force Academy Fresno State government shutdownNews Politics Events Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + SPY)

How High And Long Can This CAT Jump?
On This Day In Market History: The First ETF Debuts
The Market In 5 Minutes: Celgene Buys Juno, Netflix Earnings Preview, Eagles And Patriots Advance To Super Bowl
US Government Shutdowns: What's The Deal?
5 Mutual Funds To Buy As U.S. Industrial Production Surges
This Day In Market History: Peter Lynch Is Born
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.