Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2018 7:58am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) rose 62.6 percent to $104.25 in pre-market trading. Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) announced plans to acquire Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, or $105 per share in cash.
  • Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) rose 27 percent to $86.12 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired for $87 per share in cash by Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG).
  • The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) shares rose 10 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading after falling 10.27 percent on Friday.
  • GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG) rose 9.9 percent to $22.35 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.25 percent on Friday.
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 9 percent to $19.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for AMT-130 in Huntington's disease.
  • Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) rose 7.7 percent to $14 in pre-market trading amid M&A chatter after dropping 4.62 percent on Friday.
  • Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares rose 6.5 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Array BioPharma disclosed that combination of encorafenib, binimetinib and cetuximab demonstrated an 8 month median progression-free survival in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer in updated safety lead-in results from BEACON Phase 3 trial.
  • New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 5.9 percent to $4.15 after gaining 22.50 percent on Friday.
  • NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) shares rose 5.3 percent to $4.02 in pre-market trading. NQ Mobile announced plans to change its name to Link Motion. The company will change ticker to ‘LKM.’
  • Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 4.9 percent to $5.39 in pre-market trading after declining 1.72 percent on Friday.
  • Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: VR) shares rose 4.9 percent to $ 49.00 in pre-market trading after American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) announced plans to acquire Validus for $68 per share in cash.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares rose 4.8 percent to $18.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.43 percent on Friday.
  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) rose 4.7 percent to $68.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.27 percent on Friday.
  • Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) rose 4.2 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after surging 13.74 percent on Friday.
  • bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares rose 3.4 percent to $181.95 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 3.38 percent on Friday.
  • Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) rose 3.3 percent to $60.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.12 percent on Friday.
  • China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: CEA) shares rose 3.2 percent to $41.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.05 percent on Friday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) fell 17.4 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its forecast for the first quarter and also issued a weak outlook for the second quarter.
  • Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 8.2 percent to $2.71 in pre-market trading market trading after climbing 137.90 percent on Friday.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares fell 6.3 percent to $3.28 in pre-market trading.
  • BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) fell 5.7 percent to $31.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 1.67 percent on Friday.
  • JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares fell 5.3 percent to $21.38 in pre-market trading after rising 0.40 percent on Thursday.
  • Ehi Car Services Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: EHIC) shares fell 5.1 percent to $11.39 in pre-market trading after rising 1.35 percent on Friday.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) fell 4.7 percent to $2.22 after gaining 3.10 percent on Friday.
  • GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares fell 4.6 percent to $4.56 after dropping 9.13 percent on Thursday.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining 9.69 percent on Friday.
  • Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.52 in pre-market trading after rising 0.77 percent on Friday.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) fell 4.2 percent to $57.51 in pre-market trading after rising 0.94 percent on Friday.
  • Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 4 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after dipping 6.17 percent on Friday.
  • Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) fell 2.5 percent to $70.16 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital downgraded Adient from Outperform to Sector Perform.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIG + ADNT)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Drop After Government Shutdown
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Ford, GM Among The Top UBS Value Plays For 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BIVV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.