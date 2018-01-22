30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) rose 62.6 percent to $104.25 in pre-market trading. Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY) announced plans to acquire Bioverativ for $11.6 billion, or $105 per share in cash.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) rose 27 percent to $86.12 in pre-market trading as the company agreed to be acquired for $87 per share in cash by Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG).
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) shares rose 10 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading after falling 10.27 percent on Friday.
- GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG) rose 9.9 percent to $22.35 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.25 percent on Friday.
- Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 9 percent to $19.60 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received Orphan Medicinal Product Designation in Europe for AMT-130 in Huntington's disease.
- Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) rose 7.7 percent to $14 in pre-market trading amid M&A chatter after dropping 4.62 percent on Friday.
- Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares rose 6.5 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading. Array BioPharma disclosed that combination of encorafenib, binimetinib and cetuximab demonstrated an 8 month median progression-free survival in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer in updated safety lead-in results from BEACON Phase 3 trial.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 5.9 percent to $4.15 after gaining 22.50 percent on Friday.
- NQ Mobile Inc (ADR) (NYSE: NQ) shares rose 5.3 percent to $4.02 in pre-market trading. NQ Mobile announced plans to change its name to Link Motion. The company will change ticker to ‘LKM.’
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) rose 4.9 percent to $5.39 in pre-market trading after declining 1.72 percent on Friday.
- Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: VR) shares rose 4.9 percent to $ 49.00 in pre-market trading after American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) announced plans to acquire Validus for $68 per share in cash.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) shares rose 4.8 percent to $18.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.43 percent on Friday.
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS) rose 4.7 percent to $68.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.27 percent on Friday.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) rose 4.2 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after surging 13.74 percent on Friday.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) shares rose 3.4 percent to $181.95 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 3.38 percent on Friday.
- Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) rose 3.3 percent to $60.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.12 percent on Friday.
- China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: CEA) shares rose 3.2 percent to $41.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.05 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ: SANM) fell 17.4 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its forecast for the first quarter and also issued a weak outlook for the second quarter.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 8.2 percent to $2.71 in pre-market trading market trading after climbing 137.90 percent on Friday.
- CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) shares fell 6.3 percent to $3.28 in pre-market trading.
- BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) fell 5.7 percent to $31.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 1.67 percent on Friday.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares fell 5.3 percent to $21.38 in pre-market trading after rising 0.40 percent on Thursday.
- Ehi Car Services Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: EHIC) shares fell 5.1 percent to $11.39 in pre-market trading after rising 1.35 percent on Friday.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) fell 4.7 percent to $2.22 after gaining 3.10 percent on Friday.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) shares fell 4.6 percent to $4.56 after dropping 9.13 percent on Thursday.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining 9.69 percent on Friday.
- Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.52 in pre-market trading after rising 0.77 percent on Friday.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) fell 4.2 percent to $57.51 in pre-market trading after rising 0.94 percent on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 4 percent to $3.36 in pre-market trading after dipping 6.17 percent on Friday.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) fell 2.5 percent to $70.16 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital downgraded Adient from Outperform to Sector Perform.
