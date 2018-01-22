34 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares surged 137.9 percent to close at $2.95 on Friday after the company reported the acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions.
- NuCana PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares climbed 41.55 percent to close at $20.51 as the company announced plans to initiate a Phase 3 study of Acelarin in front-line advanced biliary tract cancer.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares jumped 22.5 percent to close at $3.92 on Friday.
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares gained 22.45 percent to close at $33.00.
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) shares jumped 15.69 percent to close at $23.38.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares gained 15.15 percent to close at $4.652 on Friday.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) shares rose 14.7 percent to close at $3.98.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: RNN) shares gained 13.74 percent to close at $2.40.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares rose 13.48 percent to close at $26.10.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares gained 12.98 percent to close at $3.83 on Friday.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares jumped 12.88 percent to close at $11.66 on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sientra from Hold to Buy.
- Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 12.45 percent to close at $6.23. BTIG Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from Neutral to Buy.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares rose 11.17 percent to close at $10.70 on Friday.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) shares gained 9.3 percent to close at $12.58 on Friday.
- Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 8.8 percent to close at $27.20 amid M&A chatter. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on improving the lives of people with neurological disorders is reportedly being targeted for an acquisition by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) or Belgian-based UcB.
- PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 8.2 percent to close at $6.60. Janney Capital initiated coverage on PLx Pharma with a Buy rating and a $14.00 price target.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) gained 5.12 percent to close at $19.92. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from Hold to Buy.
Losers
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares dipped 28.02 percent to close at $1.8282 on Friday after the company reported public offering of common stock.
- Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARGS) shares dropped 19.5 percent to close at $2.17 on Friday after dropping 16.429 percent percent on Thursday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) slipped 14.66 percent to close at $5.24 after the company priced public offering of common stock.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares dropped 14.19 percent to close at $3.31 on Friday.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares fell 14.11 percent to close at $4.08.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares slipped 13.81 percent to close at $3.58 on Friday.
- ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) shares fell 11.5 percent to close at $12.39.
- Netshoes (CAYMAN) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) shares slipped 11.36 percent to close at $7.96.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) dipped 10.27 percent to close at $2.01.
- Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) fell 9.77 percent to close at $5.82.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) shares dropped 9.69 percent to close at $2.61.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) dropped 9.41 percent to close at $32.07. Morgan Stanley downgraded Inphi from Overweight to Equal-Weight, while Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) fell 9.13 percent to close at $4.78 on Friday after climbing 51.59 percent on Thursday.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) shares slipped 5.71 percent to close at $2.64. Xplore expects FY17 sales at the high end of its previously announced range of $75 million to $85 million. The company projects Q3 sales of $23.8 million.
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) slipped 4 percent to close at $162.37. IBM posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued FY18 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) declined 3.75 percent to close at $11.82. Cowen & Co. downgraded Mueller Water Products from Market Perform to Underperform.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) slipped 3.61 percent to close at $99.19. Deutsche Bank downgraded McCormick from Hold to Sell.
