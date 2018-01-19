Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls Over 50 Points; PAVmed Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.20 percent to 25,965.02 while the NASDAQ gained 0.35 percent to 7,321.23. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16 percent to 2,802.64.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Friday, the non-cyclical consumer goods & services sector proved to be a source of strength for the market.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 0.49 percent. Meanwhile, top losers in the sector included Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE: NDRO), down 7 percent, and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) down 6 percent.

Top Headline

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Schlumberger posted adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share in the quarter on revenue of $8.2 billion which exceeded Wall Street's expectations for $0.44 per share and $8.13 billion.

Equities Trading UP

GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GWGH) shares shot up 10 percent to $8.92 after the company disclosed partnership with the Beneficient Company Group in a transaction valued at up to $800 million including a $150 million cash investment.

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) got a boost, shooting up 159 percent to $3.21 after the company reported the acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions.

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares were also up, gaining 18 percent to $12.16. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sientra from Hold to Buy.

Equities Trading DOWN

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares dropped 28 percent to $1.83 after the company reported public offering of common stock.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) were down 13 percent to $5.33 after the company priced public offering of common stock.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) was down, falling around 6 percent to $33.72. Morgan Stanley downgraded Inphi from Overweight to Equal-Weight, while Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.05 percent to $63.28 while gold traded up 0.53 percent to $1,334.30.

Silver traded up 0.51 percent Friday to $17.04, while copper fell 0.36 percent to $3.1875.

Eurozone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.54 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index climbed 0.45 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.50 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 1.15 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.58 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.36 percent.

Economics

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index dropped to a reading of 94.4 in January. However, economists expected a reading of 98.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington at 1:00 p.m. ET.