14 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2018 9:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) rose 64.5 percent to $2.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported the acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions.
  • PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: PLXP) rose 31.2 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading. Janney Capital initiated coverage on PLx Pharma with a Buy rating and a $14.00 price target.
  • Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACOR) rose 15.4 percent to $28.85 in pre-market trading amid M&A chatter. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on improving the lives of people with neurological disorders is reportedly being targeted for an acquisition by Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) or Belgian-based UcB.
  • Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) rose 11.6 percent to $5.20 in pre-market trading after declining 1.06 percent on Thursday.
  • Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 9.3 percent to $3.98 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.28 percent on Thursday.
  • Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) rose 9.1 percent to $14 in pre-market trading.
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 8.3 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading. BTIG Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from Neutral to Buy.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares rose 8.2 percent to $8.60 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 3.05 percent on Thursday.
  • Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) rose 8 percent to $4.32 in pre-market trading after surging 0.50 percent on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

  • Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 13 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the company priced public offering of common stock.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 9.1 percent to $3.09 in pre-market trading market trading. HTG Molecular Diagnostics priced its 12.1 million share offering at $2.90 per share.
  • GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) fell 5.7 percent to $4.96 in pre-market trading after climbing 51.59 percent on Thursday.
  • Argos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARGS) shares fell 4.3 percent to $2.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 16.429 percent percent on Thursday.
  • International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) fell 3.1 percent to $163.87. IBM posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued FY18 EPS guidance below estimates.

