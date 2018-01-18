Market Overview

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2018 4:43am   Comments
Gainers

  • Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) jumped 51.86 percent to close at $69.25 on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Celgene Corporation is in talks to buy the company. A Juno spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors or speculation.
  • Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTO) shares gained 21.28 percent to close at $2.85.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares climbed 20.94 percent to close at $17.15.
  • Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 20.35 percent to close at $2.07. NeuroMetrix and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare reported a strategic collaboration for the development and expansion of access to Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology.
  • Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) rose 19.77 percent to close at $30.66. Ichor Holdings reported preliminary Q4 sales of $183M million. The company expects Q1 sales of $240 million to $250 million.
  • AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 16.43 percent to close at $2.41 on Wednesday after the company disclosed that it has entered into a licensing deal with Strongbridge for Macrilen in the United States and Canada.
  • Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) shares surged 15.74 percent to close at $13.68.
  • U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) shares rose 14.81 percent to close at $3.10.
  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares jumped 13.57 percent to close at $7.53.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) shares rose 13.19 percent to close at $8.24.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 13.14 percent to close at $4.65.
  • Gafisa S.A. (NYSE: GFA) shares rose 12.89 percent to close at $11.65 on Wednesday.
  • Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares gained 11.33 percent to close at $17.20 on Wednesday after tumbling 16.71 percent on Tuesday.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares rose 11.09 percent to close at $12.52.
  • Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) rose 10.71 percent to close at $17.89. Barclays upgraded Pure Storage from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Points International Ltd (USA) (NASDAQ: PCOM) gained 8.98 percent to close at $12.01 after the company reported strong preliminary results for the full year 2017.
  • Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares climbed 8.68 percent to close at $30.19 on Wednesday after falling 5.25 percent on Tuesday.
  • bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) gained 7.28 percent to close at $175.25 following report that Celgene is in talks to buy Juno.
  • ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) shares rose 6.87 percent to close at $199.18 after reporting earnings beat early on Wednesday.
  • Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 6.21 percent to close at $7.35. William Blair initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
  • Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ: ORBK) rose 5.11 percent to close at $54.10. Orbotech expects Q4 sales of $256 million and FY17 sales of $900 million.

 

Losers

  • Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE) shares tumbled 28.6 percent to close at $4.07 after the company cut its Q4 sales outlook.
  • CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares dipped 26.81 percent to close at $4.94.
  • Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares fell 24.11 percent to close at $11.99 on Wednesday.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 23.76 percent to close at $2.31.
  • MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares fell 19.43 percent to close at $4.23 on Wednesday.
  • FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) shares dropped 18.85percent to close at $7.06.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) dipped 18.29 percent to close at $2.86. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported that the company is offering 10 million shares of common stock.
  • Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares dropped 17.17 percent to close at $14.495.
  • Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares declined 14.26 percent to close at $4.21 on Wednesday.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares dropped 13.81 percent to close at $2.06.
  • A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares fell 13.54 percent to close at $6.32 after the company narrowed fourth quarter sales outlook from 1 cents-7 cents to 5 cents-6 cents.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares dropped 13.43 percent to close at $6.865. Obalon Therapeutics reported a $35 million common stock offering.
  • Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE: SQNS) shares fell 11.22 percent to close at $1.82. Sequans Communications priced its 12.5 million ADS offering at $1.60 per ADS.
  • Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) shares fell 11.14 percent to close at $26.925.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares fell 10.9 percent to close at $2.37 on Wednesday after rising 24.30 percent on Tuesday.
  • Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares dipped 10.62 percent to close at $4.88.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) fell 8.92 percent to close at $17.98 on Wednesday after declining 3.05 percent on Tuesday.
  • ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares fell 8.67 percent to close at $8.95.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) shares dipped 7.28 percent to close at $26.10. Ethan Allen reported preliminary Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.51 to $0.52 per share on sales of $198.5 million. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ethan Allen from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares slipped 7.01 percent to close at $3.98.
  • Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) fell 5.89 percent to close at $77.08. Boeing announced the launch of a new company for the design and building of airplane seats. The company has been named 'Adient Aerospace.'
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) fell 5.84 percent to close at $52.20. Fastenal reported upbeat profit for its fourth quarter.
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) dropped 5.29 percent to close at $45.45. Morgan Stanley downgraded DISH from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

