38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Bioblast Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: ORPN) shares jumped 96.7 percent to $5.16.
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) surged 47.4 percent to $67.20 after Dow Jones reported Celgene Corporation is in talks to buy the company. A Juno spokesperson said the company doesn't comment on market rumors or speculation.
- Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) climbed 37.2 percent to $2.36. NeuroMetrix and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare reported a strategic collaboration for the development and expansion of access to Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: AEZS) gained 29 percent to $2.67 after the company disclosed that it has entered into a licensing deal with Strongbridge for Macrilen in the United States and Canada.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 20.3 percent to $2.09 following news that the company will move forward with Phase 3 INSPIRE trial and has raised patient size from 225 to 360 patients.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) climbed 12.3 percent to $8.43.
- Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares jumped 10.4 percent to $17.05 after tumbling 16.71 percent on Tuesday.
- Points International Ltd (USA) (NASDAQ: PCOM) rose 10.3 percent to $12.16 after the company reported strong preliminary results for the full year 2017.
- Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) climbed 9.9 percent to $28.14. Ichor Holdings reported preliminary Q4 sales of $183M million. The company expects Q1 sales of $240 million to $250 million.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) surged 9.2 percent to $ 17.64. Barclays upgraded Pure Storage from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) gained 8.7 percent to $12.25.
- bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) rose 7.7 percent to $175.85 following report that Celgene is in talks to buy Juno.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) surged 6.7 percent to $7.39. William Blair initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform rating.
- Cellectis SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares gained 6.5 percent to $29.57 after falling 5.25 percent on Tuesday.
- ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) shares climbed 6 percent to $197.39 after reporting earnings beat early on Wednesday.
- Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ: ORBK) gained 4.9 percent to $53.99. Orbotech expects Q4 sales of $256 million and FY17 sales of $900 million.
- Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) gained 3.7 percent to $11.69. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dean Foods from Underweight to Equalweight
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) rose 3.5 percent to $9.62. Mitek disclosed that its Mobile Verify has improved leading European blockchain provider Nocks' customer on-boarding time by 98 percent, from 12 hours to 5 minutes.
Losers
- Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE: HIVE) shares dipped 30.2 percent to $3.98 after the company cut its Q4 sales outlook.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 19.5 percent to $2.44.
- MagneGas Corporation (NASDAQ: MNGA) shares dropped 18.4 percent to $4.29.
- CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares fell 17.3 percent to $5.58.
- A10 Networks Inc (NYSE: ATEN) shares dropped 16.8 percent to $6.08 after the company narrowed fourth quarter sales outlook from 1 cents-7 cents to 5 cents-6 cents.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) shares slipped 13.3 percent to $8.4965.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 13.2 percent to $3.04. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported that the company is offering 10 million shares of common stock.
- Sequans Communications SA ADR (NYSE: SQNS) shares dropped 13.2 percent to $1.78. Sequans Communications priced its 12.5 million ADS offering at $1.60 per ADS.
- Longfin Corp (NASDAQ: LFIN) fell 12.6 percent to $34.95.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) declined 11.8 percent to $3.16 after tumbling 13.91 percent on Tuesday.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell 11.6 percent to $3.79.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) declined 11.6 percent to $16.16 after dropping 16.45 percent on Tuesday.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares dropped 10.4 percent to $2.3838 after rising 24.30 percent on Tuesday.
- The9 Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: NCTY) shares fell 10.2 percent to $1.06 on no news.
- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) dropped 10 percent to $17.76 after declining 3.05 percent on Tuesday.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares declined 10 percent to $4.91.
- Adient PLC (NYSE: ADNT) slipped 9 percent to $74.54. Boeing announced the launch of a new company for the design and building of airplane seats. The company has been named 'Adient Aerospace.'
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) shares dropped 8.2 percent to $25.85. Ethan Allen reported preliminary Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.51 to $0.52 per share on sales of $198.5 million. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ethan Allen from Outperform to Market Perform.
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) declined 5 percent to $45.60. Morgan Stanley downgraded DISH from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) slipped 4.5 percent to $52.95. Fastenal reported upbeat profit for its fourth quarter.
