42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Spi Energy Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: SPI) climbed 63.75 percent to close at $1.04 on Tuesday after announcing establishment of Blockchain-based infrastructure application division
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares surged 24.3 percent to close at $2.66.
- Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HAWK) shares gained 23.42 percent to close at $45.05 after the company agreed to be acquired by Silver Lake for $45.25 per share in cash.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares rose 22.07 percent to close at $3.4301.
- Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NEWA) climbed 21.54 percent to close at $15.80.
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) gained 16.56 percent to close at $3.73 after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., has earned international workplace health and safety certification.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 16.16 percent to close at $5.75 on Tuesday.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares gained 16.15 percent to close at $5.645.
- Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) jumped 14.51 percent to close at $59.11. Spectrum Brands agreed to sell global battery and lighting business to Energizer Holdings for $2 billion in cash.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) shares jumped 14.9 percent to close at $17.50. Natural Health Trends expects Q4 sales of $46.1 million and FY17 sales of $197.6 million.
- SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) shares rose 14.48 percent to close at $9.25.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares surged 12.9 percent to close at $2.80 on Tuesday.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) rose 11.7 percent to close at $33.79 on Tuesday after dropping 6.92 percent on Friday.
- Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SFS) shares gained 11.29 percent to close at $9.46.
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd – ADR (NYSE: VIPS) rose 10.54 percent to close at $16.04. Bernstein upgraded Vipshop from Market Perform to Outperform.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares gained 10.47 percent to close at $6.12.
- ITUS Corp (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares rose 8.89 percent to close at $4.41 on Tuesday after surging 11.26 percent on Friday.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares climbed 7.41 percent to close at $4.64.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) rose 4.9 percent to close at $4.50 after the company issued a strategy update. The company announced plans to focus on immuno-oncology programs.
Losers
- Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) shares dipped 49.37 percent to close at $8.10 on Tuesday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals disclosed that its Phase 2 LIBERTY study in pulmonary arterial hypertension did not meet primary endpoint.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) shares dropped 28.52 percent to close at $3.145 on Tuesday.
- Digital Power Corp (NYSE: DPW) dropped 18.68 percent to close at $2.22 after the company disclosed that it has raised $5.8 million in Series A1 financing.
- ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) shares fell 16.71 percent to close at $15.45.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) dipped 16.53 percent to close at $11.82.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares fell 16.45 percent to close at $18.28 on Tuesday after gaining 4.94 percent on Friday.
- Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NASDAQ: FEDU) dipped 15.28 percent to close at $8.43.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 15.1 percent to close at $9.67 on Tuesday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) dropped 14.92 percent to close at $20.93.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) slipped 14.08 percent to close at $9.15.
- ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) fell 14.07 percent to close at $2.32 on Tuesday after declining 6.57 percent on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 13.91 percent to close at $3.59 on Tuesday after gaining 8.59 percent on Friday.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) fell 13.51 percent to close at $42.51.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares dropped 13.27 percent to close at $2.81 on Tuesday after declining 3.28 percent on Friday.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares dipped 13.12 percent to close at $20.20.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 13.05 percent to close at $3.93 on Tuesday after rising 3.02 percent on Friday.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares dropped 10.83 percent to close at $4.28 after dipping 24.76 percent on Friday.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) fell 10.77 percent to close at $19.05 after the company issued an update on the WesternGeco litigation.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares slipped 8.89 percent to close at $4.51 following Q2 results. Biomerica reported Q2 sales of $1.614 million and loss of $0.03 per share.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) slipped 8.85 percent to close at $2.06.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) dipped 8.66 percent to close at $13.81. Macquarie downgraded Under Armour from Neutral to Underperform.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares slipped 7.61 percent to close at $8.50 on Tuesday after rising 9.52 percent on Friday.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares dropped 6.83 percent to close at $5.46. The operator of online marketplaces that facilities transactions between brands and influential content creators announced a new initiative called IZEA Crypto. The company explained its new business is intended to make "cryptocurrency mining and blockchain easily accessible for the average computer user, and to explore new lines of business that can leverage IZEA's existing technology infrastructure and marketplace resources."
